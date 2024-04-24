FORECAST: Weak chance of showers with temperatures in the mid-70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are watching out for a weak disturbance to move into the mountains this morning with a few rain showers.

Some of these will try to work into the metro by midday, but nothing more than spotty showers are expected.

Temperatures are expected to warm to the mid-70s this afternoon.

Full sunshine returns tomorrow before more clouds come back in for Friday, but again, rain chances remain slim to none.

Warm weather builds into the weekend as highs warm back to the 80s by Sunday.

Even warmer weather is likely coming in next week to wrap up the month.

