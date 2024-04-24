FORECAST: Weak chance of showers with temperatures in the mid-70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are watching out for a weak disturbance to move into the mountains this morning with a few rain showers.
- Some of these will try to work into the metro by midday, but nothing more than spotty showers are expected.
- Temperatures are expected to warm to the mid-70s this afternoon.
- Full sunshine returns tomorrow before more clouds come back in for Friday, but again, rain chances remain slim to none.
- Warm weather builds into the weekend as highs warm back to the 80s by Sunday.
- Even warmer weather is likely coming in next week to wrap up the month.
