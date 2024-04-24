Forecasts

FORECAST: Weak chance of showers with temperatures in the mid-70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are watching out for a weak disturbance to move into the mountains this morning with a few rain showers.
  • Some of these will try to work into the metro by midday, but nothing more than spotty showers are expected.
  • Temperatures are expected to warm to the mid-70s this afternoon.
  • Full sunshine returns tomorrow before more clouds come back in for Friday, but again, rain chances remain slim to none.
  • Warm weather builds into the weekend as highs warm back to the 80s by Sunday.
  • Even warmer weather is likely coming in next week to wrap up the month.

