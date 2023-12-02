FORECAST: Weather alert issued for on-and-off rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Dense, patchy fog will linger for the first half of the early morning, but it is going to be a mostly cloudy day.

Spotty showers are expected throughout much of the afternoon.

Rainfall totals have gone down from yesterday. Right now, models are picking up about between 0.10 to 0.25 inches of rain. Some areas to the south and southwest of the city could potentially get closer to half an inch.

Despite the cloud cover hanging around for the weekend, temperatures are going to be mild.

Today, highs will make it to the low 60s. Tomorrow, temperatures could increase to the mid to upper 60s.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower early tomorrow morning, with most of that will be out of here by late morning/early afternoon.

Things will calm down quite a bit by early Monday morning. As of right now, mostly sunny skies and temperatures right around average are expected for the week ahead.

