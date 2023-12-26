Forecasts

FORECAST: Weather to remain messy through the night, tomorrow morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WARNINGS AND WATCHES:

  • A Flood Warning is in effect for Watauga County until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
  • A Flood Watch is in effect for Burke and Caldwell counties until Wednesday morning.

FORECAST:

  • The weather will remain quite sloppy through the night and still be messy overnight and into tomorrow morning.
  • While the rain slowly diminishes, fog will be around to take its place, and visibility will be an issue tomorrow morning.
  • We should be able to get those clouds to break up by the afternoon; if that happens, the temperatures could shoot up into the 60s!
  • That warmth will be short-lived, as we’ll go back and cool off for the rest of the week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

