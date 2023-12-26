FORECAST: Weather to remain messy through the night, tomorrow morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
WARNINGS AND WATCHES:
- A Flood Warning is in effect for Watauga County until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
- A Flood Watch is in effect for Burke and Caldwell counties until Wednesday morning.
Flood Warning for Watauga County in NC until 8:00pm Tuesday.— WSOCWeather (@WSOCWeather) December 26, 2023
FORECAST:
- The weather will remain quite sloppy through the night and still be messy overnight and into tomorrow morning.
- While the rain slowly diminishes, fog will be around to take its place, and visibility will be an issue tomorrow morning.
- We should be able to get those clouds to break up by the afternoon; if that happens, the temperatures could shoot up into the 60s!
- That warmth will be short-lived, as we’ll go back and cool off for the rest of the week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group