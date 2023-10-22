FORECAST: Week will gradually warm, dry pattern continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A few high, thin fair weather clouds blending in with the sunshine this morning but the bottom line is another fantastic day today.

Temperatures are a little cool to start but recovering to an afternoon high for most of us into the low 70s, which is normal for this time of year.

This dry pattern continues through most or all of next week along with a gradual warming trend to warmer than-normal reading for the middle and end of next week reaching well into the 70s by late week.

We could use some rain as we are more than 4.00″ below normal since the start of September…but it will likely be a week to 10 days before we see anything.

