FORECAST: Weekend to bring cooler temps, rain returns next week

FORECAST:

Quite a chilly start this morning (coldest of the season for some.)

Temps warm to near 70 degrees this afternoon with just some high clouds late day.

No big changes for the weekend, but it will be cooler as highs only reach the mid to upper 60s thanks to more clouds.

The bigger changes come in next week.

Rain looks like it is FINALLY returning to the region starting on Monday morning.

It won’t be big downpours, but some steady rain looks likely for us.

This could add up to more than an inch in spots over several days.

The rain has a big impact on temps next week.

We won’t likely get out of the 50s for a few days.

