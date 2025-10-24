FORECAST: Weekend to bring cooler temps, rain returns next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Quite a chilly start this morning (coldest of the season for some.)
- Temps warm to near 70 degrees this afternoon with just some high clouds late day.
- No big changes for the weekend, but it will be cooler as highs only reach the mid to upper 60s thanks to more clouds.
- The bigger changes come in next week.
- Rain looks like it is FINALLY returning to the region starting on Monday morning.
- It won’t be big downpours, but some steady rain looks likely for us.
- This could add up to more than an inch in spots over several days.
- The rain has a big impact on temps next week.
- We won’t likely get out of the 50s for a few days.
