FORECAST: Weekend to bring cooler temps, rain returns next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Quite a chilly start this morning (coldest of the season for some.)
  • Temps warm to near 70 degrees this afternoon with just some high clouds late day.
  • No big changes for the weekend, but it will be cooler as highs only reach the mid to upper 60s thanks to more clouds.
  • The bigger changes come in next week.
  • Rain looks like it is FINALLY returning to the region starting on Monday morning.
  • It won’t be big downpours, but some steady rain looks likely for us.
  • This could add up to more than an inch in spots over several days.
  • The rain has a big impact on temps next week.
  • We won’t likely get out of the 50s for a few days.

