FORECAST: Weekend highs to be in the upper-80s; low chance of rain

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It is brutally hot out there in the Charlotte area, but help is on the way, meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.
  • Later tonight, we’ll see some cooler and drier air spread into the Piedmont.
  • That and clouds will keep the thermometer at a tolerable level -- the upper-80s through the weekend.
  • While we can’t rule out a quick sprinkle or two, the weather will be much more comfortable this weekend.

