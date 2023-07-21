FORECAST: Weekend highs to be in the upper-80s; low chance of rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It is brutally hot out there in the Charlotte area, but help is on the way, meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.

Later tonight, we’ll see some cooler and drier air spread into the Piedmont.

That and clouds will keep the thermometer at a tolerable level -- the upper-80s through the weekend.

While we can’t rule out a quick sprinkle or two, the weather will be much more comfortable this weekend.

