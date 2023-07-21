FORECAST: Weekend highs to be in the upper-80s; low chance of rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- It is brutally hot out there in the Charlotte area, but help is on the way, meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.
- Later tonight, we’ll see some cooler and drier air spread into the Piedmont.
- That and clouds will keep the thermometer at a tolerable level -- the upper-80s through the weekend.
- While we can’t rule out a quick sprinkle or two, the weather will be much more comfortable this weekend.
