FORECAST: Weekend rain chances diminish

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It’s the final weekend of 2023 and we are ending things on a chilly note, said Meteorologist Joe Puma.
  • Cold weather continues with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s this weekend.
  • Any rain chances initially in the forecast for the weekend have diminished.
  • The next shot at rain will be on Thursday.

