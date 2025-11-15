FORECAST: Weekend warmup with a breezy Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are tracking warming temperatures this weekend!

After starting in the 40s this morning, highs this afternoon will quickly rebound into the low and mid-70s. That’s about 10 degrees above our average high for this time of the year.

We’ll see some increasing clouds as we go through the afternoon, otherwise it’s a quiet day.

A cold front will pass through our area overnight. It could bring an isolated shower to the mountains, but everyone else stays dry.

The front will increase winds for Sunday with gusts close to 30 mph.

The warmth will hold on for one more day with highs Sunday in the mid-70s before we dip back into the 60s early next week.

