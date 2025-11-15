FORECAST: Weekend warmup with a breezy Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking warming temperatures this weekend!
- After starting in the 40s this morning, highs this afternoon will quickly rebound into the low and mid-70s. That’s about 10 degrees above our average high for this time of the year.
- We’ll see some increasing clouds as we go through the afternoon, otherwise it’s a quiet day.
- A cold front will pass through our area overnight. It could bring an isolated shower to the mountains, but everyone else stays dry.
- The front will increase winds for Sunday with gusts close to 30 mph.
- The warmth will hold on for one more day with highs Sunday in the mid-70s before we dip back into the 60s early next week.
