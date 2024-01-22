FORECAST: Welcome back, warmth!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

This will be the last morning for now that we have to deal with major cold!

Temperatures warm back up to the upper 40s this afternoon with tons of sunshine and we will only fall to near freezing tonight.

The warming trend continues as we head through the week with highs back in the 50s tomorrow and 60s thereafter.

The good news stops there though as rain chances pick up late this week.

The best shot for rain looks to be late Thursday into Friday with possibly more rain this weekend.

Nothing too terribly heavy at this point, but we may hear some thunder with a few downpours.

