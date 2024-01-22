FORECAST: Welcome back, warmth!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
This will be the last morning for now that we have to deal with major cold!
- Temperatures warm back up to the upper 40s this afternoon with tons of sunshine and we will only fall to near freezing tonight.
- The warming trend continues as we head through the week with highs back in the 50s tomorrow and 60s thereafter.
- The good news stops there though as rain chances pick up late this week.
- The best shot for rain looks to be late Thursday into Friday with possibly more rain this weekend.
- Nothing too terribly heavy at this point, but we may hear some thunder with a few downpours.
