FORECAST: Welcome back, warmth!

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
This will be the last morning for now that we have to deal with major cold!

  • Temperatures warm back up to the upper 40s this afternoon with tons of sunshine and we will only fall to near freezing tonight.
  • The warming trend continues as we head through the week with highs back in the 50s tomorrow and 60s thereafter.
  • The good news stops there though as rain chances pick up late this week.
  • The best shot for rain looks to be late Thursday into Friday with possibly more rain this weekend.
  • Nothing too terribly heavy at this point, but we may hear some thunder with a few downpours.

