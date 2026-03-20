Forecasts

FORECAST: Welcoming spring with a weekend warm-up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Not as cold this morning, and we get a really nice warm up this afternoon.
  • Highs return to the mid 70s this afternoon (nearly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.)
  • The warm up continues through the weekend with a high near 80 tomorrow and then mid 80s on Sunday.
  • We could be close to a record high on Sunday (89°).
  • Rain chances are slim to none heading into next week.
  • A few folks may see a sprinkle overnight tonight and a few very isolated downpours may fire up on the southwest side of the area late Saturday.
  • Even when a cold front comes in on Monday, it won’t add up to much at all.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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