FORECAST: Welcoming spring with a weekend warm-up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Not as cold this morning, and we get a really nice warm up this afternoon.

Highs return to the mid 70s this afternoon (nearly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.)

The warm up continues through the weekend with a high near 80 tomorrow and then mid 80s on Sunday.

We could be close to a record high on Sunday (89°).

Rain chances are slim to none heading into next week.

A few folks may see a sprinkle overnight tonight and a few very isolated downpours may fire up on the southwest side of the area late Saturday.

Even when a cold front comes in on Monday, it won’t add up to much at all.

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