FORECAST: Welcoming spring with a weekend warm-up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Not as cold this morning, and we get a really nice warm up this afternoon.
- Highs return to the mid 70s this afternoon (nearly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.)
- The warm up continues through the weekend with a high near 80 tomorrow and then mid 80s on Sunday.
- We could be close to a record high on Sunday (89°).
- Rain chances are slim to none heading into next week.
- A few folks may see a sprinkle overnight tonight and a few very isolated downpours may fire up on the southwest side of the area late Saturday.
- Even when a cold front comes in on Monday, it won’t add up to much at all.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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