FORECAST: Widespread storm threat moves in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another day of hot and humid weather before a bigger storm threat moves in.
- Highs again in the lower 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s to near 100°.
- Storms will be more widespread than what we’ve seen the last few days.
- Heavy rain and lightning remain the main threats, but some strong gusty winds can be expected.
- These may last well into the evening and could into the overnight before winding down.
- Drier weather then rolls in for the second half of the week.
- Still may see a stray storm tomorrow before quiet weather comes in just in time for the Fourth of July.
- Temps still warm to around 90 degrees, but with the humidity a touch lower, it will be more tolerable for outdoor plans.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group