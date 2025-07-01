FORECAST: Widespread storm threat moves in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another day of hot and humid weather before a bigger storm threat moves in.

Highs again in the lower 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s to near 100°.

Storms will be more widespread than what we’ve seen the last few days.

Heavy rain and lightning remain the main threats, but some strong gusty winds can be expected.

These may last well into the evening and could into the overnight before winding down.

Drier weather then rolls in for the second half of the week.

Still may see a stray storm tomorrow before quiet weather comes in just in time for the Fourth of July.

Temps still warm to around 90 degrees, but with the humidity a touch lower, it will be more tolerable for outdoor plans.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group