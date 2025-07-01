Forecasts

FORECAST: Widespread storm threat moves in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

FORECAST:

  • Another day of hot and humid weather before a bigger storm threat moves in.
  • Highs again in the lower 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s to near 100°.
  • Storms will be more widespread than what we’ve seen the last few days.
  • Heavy rain and lightning remain the main threats, but some strong gusty winds can be expected.
  • These may last well into the evening and could into the overnight before winding down.
  • Drier weather then rolls in for the second half of the week.
  • Still may see a stray storm tomorrow before quiet weather comes in just in time for the Fourth of July.
  • Temps still warm to around 90 degrees, but with the humidity a touch lower, it will be more tolerable for outdoor plans.

