FORECAST: Wind advisory issued for mountain counties

FORECAST:
- The big weather story for today will be the gusty winds that will continue until early Saturday morning. Counties in the mountains will be under a wind advisory.
- There will be a slight chance for another round of isolated showers on Friday afternoon. Most will stay dry, but some will get light to moderate rain around mid-afternoon.
- There will be some mixing across the mountains as cooler air sets in throughout the evening. Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s today and the low 70s tomorrow.
- Daytime temperatures will trend warmer for the weekend. Highs are expected to reach the low 80s for the workweek, with no real significant rain chance.
