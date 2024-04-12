FORECAST: Wind advisory issued for mountain counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The big weather story for today will be the gusty winds that will continue until early Saturday morning. Counties in the mountains will be under a wind advisory.

There will be a slight chance for another round of isolated showers on Friday afternoon. Most will stay dry, but some will get light to moderate rain around mid-afternoon.

There will be some mixing across the mountains as cooler air sets in throughout the evening. Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s today and the low 70s tomorrow.

Daytime temperatures will trend warmer for the weekend. Highs are expected to reach the low 80s for the workweek, with no real significant rain chance.

