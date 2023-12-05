FORECAST: Wind to bring chilly temps overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“You’ll need a hat and scarf out there later tonight,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

Wind chills will be a big deal in the morning because it will feel like the upper 20s in many areas.

Even with sunshine, we won’t get above 50 degrees tomorrow.

“That should put you in the holiday spirit!” Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group