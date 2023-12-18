FORECAST: Winds help bring in cold weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Winds will keep howling through the rest of the day and into the evening.

They are carrying some very cold winter chill, which is appropriate since winter officially begins Thursday night.

Temperatures will dip down into the 20s and only make it into the 40s Tuesday afternoon.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group