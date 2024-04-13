FORECAST: Winds to settle down, setting up spectacular weekend weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Winds are howling but they are hauling in dry air and keeping the skies clear, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.

Those winds will settle down later tonight, setting up spectacular weather tomorrow and Sunday.

Highs will eventually warm up to 80 degrees later this weekend.

