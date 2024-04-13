Forecasts

FORECAST: Winds to settle down, setting up spectacular weekend weather

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Winds are howling but they are hauling in dry air and keeping the skies clear, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.
  • Those winds will settle down later tonight, setting up spectacular weather tomorrow and Sunday.
  • Highs will eventually warm up to 80 degrees later this weekend.

