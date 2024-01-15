FORECAST: Winter Storm Warnings issued for mountain counties, but it’s mild and cloudy in Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Today is a Weather Alert Day for the mountains due to the Winter Storm Warning for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga.

We’re expecting on-and-off snow showers throughout much of the morning with the potential for some mixing by late morning into early afternoon.

Scattered showers will continue throughout much of the day, eventually tapering off by Tuesday morning.

Average accumulation is between 1 to 3 inches, but some isolated areas could receive between 4 to 6 inches.

The biggest concerns for the mountains will be poor visibility and slick road conditions.

South of I-40, a mild but cloudy day is expected.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower south of Hickory this evening, but most will stay dry.

Overnight lows will dip down to the mid-30s.

Through early afternoon tomorrow, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower for the Piedmont, but confidence remains low.

Highs for Tuesday will once again be in the upper 40s with the big chill setting in by Tuesday night.

Overnight lows will dip down to the low 20s both Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Highs for Wednesday will be in the upper 30s/low 40s. Overall, cold but mild through the weekend.

There is a chance for some wintry mix and/or snow before 10 a.m. close to the Piedmont on Friday, but the chances are low.

Chilly weekend ahead as most won’t see highs past 40 on Saturday.

