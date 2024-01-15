FORECAST: Winter Storm Warnings issued for mountain counties, but it’s mild and cloudy in Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Today is a Weather Alert Day for the mountains due to the Winter Storm Warning for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga.
- We’re expecting on-and-off snow showers throughout much of the morning with the potential for some mixing by late morning into early afternoon.
- Scattered showers will continue throughout much of the day, eventually tapering off by Tuesday morning.
- Average accumulation is between 1 to 3 inches, but some isolated areas could receive between 4 to 6 inches.
- The biggest concerns for the mountains will be poor visibility and slick road conditions.
South of I-40, a mild but cloudy day is expected.
- Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
- There is a slight chance for an isolated shower south of Hickory this evening, but most will stay dry.
- Overnight lows will dip down to the mid-30s.
- Through early afternoon tomorrow, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower for the Piedmont, but confidence remains low.
- Highs for Tuesday will once again be in the upper 40s with the big chill setting in by Tuesday night.
- Overnight lows will dip down to the low 20s both Tuesday night and Wednesday.
- Highs for Wednesday will be in the upper 30s/low 40s. Overall, cold but mild through the weekend.
- There is a chance for some wintry mix and/or snow before 10 a.m. close to the Piedmont on Friday, but the chances are low.
- Chilly weekend ahead as most won’t see highs past 40 on Saturday.
