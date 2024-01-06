FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisories in effect until early afternoon, freezing rain pours down

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Isolated sleet/freezing rain and widespread rain will continue throughout the morning.
- Cloudy skies and rain will bring down visibility and decrease driving conditions for the first half of the day.
- South of I-40 temperatures will stay above freezing so the primary concern for ice accumulation will be across the higher elevations.
- Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for the northern counties until early afternoon.
- Daytime highs today will be in the mid-40s but will trend warmer for the rest of the weekend.
- This system will be out of the region by early afternoon, leaving behind a little wind and cool air.
- Sunday and Monday will be sunny and mild with highs in the 50s.
- Tuesday will be another active weather day as widespread rain will impact much of the East Coast.
- Early rainfall totals are showing 2-3 inches possible.
- After Tuesday, things will calm down until Friday when another system could bring rain to the area.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group