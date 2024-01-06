FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisories in effect until early afternoon, freezing rain pours down

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Isolated sleet/freezing rain and widespread rain will continue throughout the morning.

Cloudy skies and rain will bring down visibility and decrease driving conditions for the first half of the day.

South of I-40 temperatures will stay above freezing so the primary concern for ice accumulation will be across the higher elevations.

Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for the northern counties until early afternoon.

Daytime highs today will be in the mid-40s but will trend warmer for the rest of the weekend.

This system will be out of the region by early afternoon, leaving behind a little wind and cool air.

Sunday and Monday will be sunny and mild with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday will be another active weather day as widespread rain will impact much of the East Coast.

Early rainfall totals are showing 2-3 inches possible.

After Tuesday, things will calm down until Friday when another system could bring rain to the area.

