FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisories in effect until early afternoon, freezing rain pours down

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Isolated sleet/freezing rain and widespread rain will continue throughout the morning.
  • Cloudy skies and rain will bring down visibility and decrease driving conditions for the first half of the day.
  • South of I-40 temperatures will stay above freezing so the primary concern for ice accumulation will be across the higher elevations.
  • Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for the northern counties until early afternoon.
  • Daytime highs today will be in the mid-40s but will trend warmer for the rest of the weekend.
  • This system will be out of the region by early afternoon, leaving behind a little wind and cool air.
  • Sunday and Monday will be sunny and mild with highs in the 50s.
  • Tuesday will be another active weather day as widespread rain will impact much of the East Coast.
  • Early rainfall totals are showing 2-3 inches possible.
  • After Tuesday, things will calm down until Friday when another system could bring rain to the area.

