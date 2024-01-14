FORECAST: Winter weather sets in with morning freezing temperatures across the city

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A chilly start out that early this morning. Feels-like conditions are kicking off in the mid-20s for the city and into the low 20s for the mountains.

Conditions will rebound quite nicely by this afternoon as daytime highs will make it back to the 50s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with daytime temperatures in the upper 40s for MLK Jr. Day.

This winter storm moving in will bring snow across higher elevations, averaging around 1 to 3 inches.

Some isolated areas could be seen over 4 inches, especially along the spine of the Appalachians.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect tomorrow and stay in effect until early Tuesday morning for Ashe, Watauga, and Avery.

There is a slight chance for a lingering flurry south of I-40 and north of the city before 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Futurecast models show some counties, including Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln, and Iredell, could see a few flurries.

Temperatures, however, aren’t favoring conditions staying stable for any frozen precipitation to accumulate south of Hickory.

The big weather story next week will be that cold air remaining stationary through the weekend.

Overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday and then Wednesday into Thursday will plummet to the low 20s and daytime highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The region will pick up a slight rain/snow chance on Friday, but confidence is low on exactly what type of precipitation will fall and when.

As of right now, Saturday appears to be the coldest day of the week as highs won’t make it past 40.

