FORECAST: Work week to end with showers

FORECAST:

“Have that rain gear at the ready for tomorrow,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon.

However, it will be a little while before that rain gets going.

It will be a nice night tonight with a good start to Friday morning.

Showers will start to appear after lunch and the rain will be steady when you head back home from work.

Unfortunately, this rain is going to linger into the early morning on Saturday.

Sunny skies are in store on Sunday.

