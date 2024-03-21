FORECAST: Work week to end with showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- “Have that rain gear at the ready for tomorrow,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon.
- However, it will be a little while before that rain gets going.
- It will be a nice night tonight with a good start to Friday morning.
- Showers will start to appear after lunch and the rain will be steady when you head back home from work.
- Unfortunately, this rain is going to linger into the early morning on Saturday.
- Sunny skies are in store on Sunday.
