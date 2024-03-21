Forecasts

FORECAST: Work week to end with showers

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • “Have that rain gear at the ready for tomorrow,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon.
  • However, it will be a little while before that rain gets going.
  • It will be a nice night tonight with a good start to Friday morning.
  • Showers will start to appear after lunch and the rain will be steady when you head back home from work.
  • Unfortunately, this rain is going to linger into the early morning on Saturday.
  • Sunny skies are in store on Sunday.

