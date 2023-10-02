FORECAST: Work week to start with slightly above-average temperatures

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures are expected to trend a few degrees above average for the first few days of the workweek.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s through Friday.

A weak frontal passage will bring a slight chance for rain across the mountains on Friday into Saturday, but most will stay dry.

Behind the front, temperatures will dip on Sunday.

Highs are expected to trend close to the low 70s, with overnight lows dropping to the upper 40s and 50s.

There will be a good deal of cooling overnight due to the clear skies and calm winds.

The drought monitor has not changed much from last week. Portions of Chester and Anson counties are under moderate risk.

