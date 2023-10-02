FORECAST: Work week to start with slightly above-average temperatures

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Temperatures are expected to trend a few degrees above average for the first few days of the workweek.
- Highs will be in the low to mid-80s through Friday.
- A weak frontal passage will bring a slight chance for rain across the mountains on Friday into Saturday, but most will stay dry.
- Behind the front, temperatures will dip on Sunday.
- Highs are expected to trend close to the low 70s, with overnight lows dropping to the upper 40s and 50s.
- There will be a good deal of cooling overnight due to the clear skies and calm winds.
- The drought monitor has not changed much from last week. Portions of Chester and Anson counties are under moderate risk.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group