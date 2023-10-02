Forecasts

FORECAST: Work week to start with slightly above-average temperatures

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Temperatures are expected to trend a few degrees above average for the first few days of the workweek.
  • Highs will be in the low to mid-80s through Friday.
  • A weak frontal passage will bring a slight chance for rain across the mountains on Friday into Saturday, but most will stay dry.
  • Behind the front, temperatures will dip on Sunday.
  • Highs are expected to trend close to the low 70s, with overnight lows dropping to the upper 40s and 50s.
  • There will be a good deal of cooling overnight due to the clear skies and calm winds.
  • The drought monitor has not changed much from last week. Portions of Chester and Anson counties are under moderate risk.

