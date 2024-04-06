ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures dipped to the 40s this morning, but there’s not likely to be any significant damage to crops. Frost is more likely tomorrow morning.

It will be a very nice weekend with a quick warmup on Saturday.

Highs will make it to the mid-60s and trend even warmer for Sunday.

Overnight lows will dip down to the upper 30s, but then trend warmer for the workweek ahead.

By Monday, the highs will return to the 70s and stay there for the rest of the week.

Some models are showing a significant dip in daytime highs, but others have them remaining in the low 70s.

Conditions will become unsettled by midday Tuesday as a relatively weak cold front will bring a small chance of rain.

Showers will continue through Thursday night. T

here does look like there could be an isolated shower Friday as well, but the chances are small.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group