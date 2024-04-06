Forecasts

FORECAST:

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Temperatures dipped to the 40s this morning, but there’s not likely to be any significant damage to crops. Frost is more likely tomorrow morning.
  • It will be a very nice weekend with a quick warmup on Saturday.
  • Highs will make it to the mid-60s and trend even warmer for Sunday.
  • Overnight lows will dip down to the upper 30s, but then trend warmer for the workweek ahead.
  • By Monday, the highs will return to the 70s and stay there for the rest of the week.
  • Some models are showing a significant dip in daytime highs, but others have them remaining in the low 70s.
  • Conditions will become unsettled by midday Tuesday as a relatively weak cold front will bring a small chance of rain.
  • Showers will continue through Thursday night. T
  • here does look like there could be an isolated shower Friday as well, but the chances are small.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read