FORECAST:
- Temperatures dipped to the 40s this morning, but there’s not likely to be any significant damage to crops. Frost is more likely tomorrow morning.
- It will be a very nice weekend with a quick warmup on Saturday.
- Highs will make it to the mid-60s and trend even warmer for Sunday.
- Overnight lows will dip down to the upper 30s, but then trend warmer for the workweek ahead.
- By Monday, the highs will return to the 70s and stay there for the rest of the week.
- Some models are showing a significant dip in daytime highs, but others have them remaining in the low 70s.
- Conditions will become unsettled by midday Tuesday as a relatively weak cold front will bring a small chance of rain.
- Showers will continue through Thursday night. T
- here does look like there could be an isolated shower Friday as well, but the chances are small.
