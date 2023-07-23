Forecasts

Sunday will start off a lot like Saturday did -- a combination of some sun and clouds and a slight chance for a few late isolated showers early.

  • The chance for isolated downpours will go up by late afternoon into early evening.
  • Short-lived, and limited intensity for the storms, but they do become a bit more organized as they travel farther to the southeast.
  • Highs today will be in the upper 80s, feeling as if it will be in the low 90s.

The big story next week will be the heat building.

  • Highs by late next week are projected to be in the upper 90s with a heat index in the triple digits.
  • We will start off the work week dry, but the chance for precipitation will go up by the end.

