ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Sunday will start off a lot like Saturday did -- a combination of some sun and clouds and a slight chance for a few late isolated showers early.
- The chance for isolated downpours will go up by late afternoon into early evening.
- Short-lived, and limited intensity for the storms, but they do become a bit more organized as they travel farther to the southeast.
- Highs today will be in the upper 80s, feeling as if it will be in the low 90s.
The big story next week will be the heat building.
- Highs by late next week are projected to be in the upper 90s with a heat index in the triple digits.
- We will start off the work week dry, but the chance for precipitation will go up by the end.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Austin Chaney
©2023 Cox Media Group