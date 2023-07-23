ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Sunday will start off a lot like Saturday did -- a combination of some sun and clouds and a slight chance for a few late isolated showers early.

The chance for isolated downpours will go up by late afternoon into early evening.

Short-lived, and limited intensity for the storms, but they do become a bit more organized as they travel farther to the southeast.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s, feeling as if it will be in the low 90s.

The big story next week will be the heat building.

Highs by late next week are projected to be in the upper 90s with a heat index in the triple digits.

We will start off the work week dry, but the chance for precipitation will go up by the end.

