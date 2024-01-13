FORECAST: Strong wind gusts take on mountains, leaving cooler temperatures in the area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Wind will be the big story today as gusts could reach upwards of 50 mph across the mountains. Gusts stay closer to 15-20 mph for the Piedmont.

Highs will be on the cooler side compared to the past 48 hours as daytime temperatures will barely make it to the low 50s.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s until mid-week.

Polar air tracking eastward will impact much of the country by Tuesday.

Ahead of the front, there could be a few isolated showers early Tuesday, but most will stay dry.

There is a chance for snow across the mountains, but chances of that frozen precipitation making it south of I-40 are low.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will start in the 20s with feels-like conditions in the teens and single-digits.

These cooler highs will linger for a few days before warmer air moves in.

Fortunately, no big rain events appear to be popping up within the week.

