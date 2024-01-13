Forecasts

FORECAST: Strong wind gusts take on mountains, leaving cooler temperatures in the area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Wind will be the big story today as gusts could reach upwards of 50 mph across the mountains. Gusts stay closer to 15-20 mph for the Piedmont.
  • Highs will be on the cooler side compared to the past 48 hours as daytime temperatures will barely make it to the low 50s.
  • Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s until mid-week.
  • Polar air tracking eastward will impact much of the country by Tuesday.
  • Ahead of the front, there could be a few isolated showers early Tuesday, but most will stay dry.
  • There is a chance for snow across the mountains, but chances of that frozen precipitation making it south of I-40 are low.
  • Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will start in the 20s with feels-like conditions in the teens and single-digits.
  • These cooler highs will linger for a few days before warmer air moves in.
  • Fortunately, no big rain events appear to be popping up within the week.

