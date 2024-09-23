FORECAST: Foggy morning gives way to humid, toasty Monday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Low clouds and fog greeted us out the door Monday morning, but we will get back into sunshine later in the afternoon.
- The clouds will at least slow down our warm-up. Highs just reach the mid-80s after hitting the lower 90s Sunday for the first time since Sept. 1.
- It remains quite humid, so that makes it feel pretty toasty still.
- There’s a low chance for a pop-up storm later Monday afternoon and evening (best chances are in the mountains.)
- The weather pattern remains unsettled all week long with daily downpour chances.
- This all culminates with some big rain potential by Friday as the next tropical system likely moves out of the Gulf of Mexico. The exact timing and amounts remain to be seen. We’ll have updates throughout the week.
