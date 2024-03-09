FORECAST: Pouring rain expected to taper off, but some thundershowers may step in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Soaking rain will continue throughout the morning, eventually tapering off by early afternoon.

Behind this morning’s widespread showers, there is a chance for a few isolated thundershowers before noon.

After that, just a small risk for light to moderate rain to the north and southeast of the city.

The biggest concerns will be localized flooding in poor drainage areas and poor visibility.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in the upper 50st to low 60s.

Sunday will be breezy, but sunny!

Next week looks great as highs will be trending warmer.

The next best chance of rain won’t come until the end of the workweek.

