FORECAST: Pouring rain expected to taper off, but some thundershowers may step in

FORECAST:
- Soaking rain will continue throughout the morning, eventually tapering off by early afternoon.
- Behind this morning’s widespread showers, there is a chance for a few isolated thundershowers before noon.
- After that, just a small risk for light to moderate rain to the north and southeast of the city.
- The biggest concerns will be localized flooding in poor drainage areas and poor visibility.
- Highs today and tomorrow will be in the upper 50st to low 60s.
- Sunday will be breezy, but sunny!
- Next week looks great as highs will be trending warmer.
- The next best chance of rain won’t come until the end of the workweek.
