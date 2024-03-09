Forecasts

FORECAST: Pouring rain expected to taper off, but some thundershowers may step in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Soaking rain will continue throughout the morning, eventually tapering off by early afternoon.
  • Behind this morning’s widespread showers, there is a chance for a few isolated thundershowers before noon.
  • After that, just a small risk for light to moderate rain to the north and southeast of the city.
  • The biggest concerns will be localized flooding in poor drainage areas and poor visibility.
  • Highs today and tomorrow will be in the upper 50st to low 60s.
  • Sunday will be breezy, but sunny!
  • Next week looks great as highs will be trending warmer.
  • The next best chance of rain won’t come until the end of the workweek.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

