FORECAST: Expect soggy weather as Hurricane Idalia approaches

While all eyes are on strengthening Hurricane Idalia, we are already seeing pop-up downpours in the Charlotte metro.

This will help set the stage for a wet 36 hours as the core of the storm passes well to our south and east through the low country of Georgia and the Carolinas.

We will be on the northern fringe of the storm overnight Wednesday night.

There will be a greater impact in the South Carolina Midlands.

A flood watch is now in effect from Charlotte and to the south and east into Thursday where we may see more than 2 inches before the storm pulls away.

There will be a sharp cutoff where little rain will fall north-northwest of I-85.

After the storm, expect fabulous weather with clear skies and low humidity by late Thursday, which will continue through the Labor Day weekend.

