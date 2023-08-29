FORECAST: Expect soggy weather as Hurricane Idalia approaches

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- While all eyes are on strengthening Hurricane Idalia, we are already seeing pop-up downpours in the Charlotte metro.
- This will help set the stage for a wet 36 hours as the core of the storm passes well to our south and east through the low country of Georgia and the Carolinas.
- We will be on the northern fringe of the storm overnight Wednesday night.
- There will be a greater impact in the South Carolina Midlands.
- A flood watch is now in effect from Charlotte and to the south and east into Thursday where we may see more than 2 inches before the storm pulls away.
- There will be a sharp cutoff where little rain will fall north-northwest of I-85.
- After the storm, expect fabulous weather with clear skies and low humidity by late Thursday, which will continue through the Labor Day weekend.
