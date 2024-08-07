TRACKING: Scattered showers as the region prepares for Debby

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
ALERTS:
A Flood Watch has been issued for: Anson, Cabarrus, Chester, Chesterfield, Iredell, Lancaster, Mecklenburg, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly, Union, and York counties
A Flood Warning has been issued for: Lancaster and Chesterfield counties
FORECAST:
- We continue to watch Debby push off the coast from Charleston Wednesday morning before coming back inland Thursday.
- In the meantime, we just have scattered shower chances Wednesday with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. Highs in the mid-80s.
- The bigger rain from Debby starts up very early Thursday morning and continues for the majority of the day. Flooding is going to be the biggest concern, as rainfall totals could reach 4-6 inches around the metro and even higher amounts farther east.
- The other concern is going to be strong gusty winds over 30 mph. There may be some gusts closer to 40 mph at times. This may lead to trees down and power outages, thanks to the saturated ground.
- The worst weather starts to wind down Thursday night and things should improve quickly on Friday.
- The weekend remains calm and dry.
Since we won't be seeing major rain today, take some time to get ready for Thursday's heavy rain. Check that the storm drains around your home are clear and that your gutters aren't clogged. Secure any loose items around the house. Winds won't be that strong, but just in case. pic.twitter.com/DRG8pE3I3c— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 7, 2024
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: Debby: Meteorologist Joe Puma reporting from Surfside Beach, SC)
©2024 Cox Media Group