TRACKING: Severe thunderstorms push east

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.
_____
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus counties until 5:15 p.m.
_____
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chesterfield, Lancaster counties until 5:30 p.m.
_____
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chester County until 5 p.m.
- Storms are firing up Tuesday afternoon.
- Strong-to-severe storms are pushing east across the area.
- These will dissipate this evening.
- Temps will be comfortable starting tomorrow with low humidity levels.
