TRACKING: Severe thunderstorms push east

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus counties until 5:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chesterfield, Lancaster counties until 5:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chester County until 5 p.m.

Storms are firing up Tuesday afternoon.

Strong-to-severe storms are pushing east across the area.

These will dissipate this evening.

Temps will be comfortable starting tomorrow with low humidity levels.

