FORECAST: Chance of storms returns this weekend

FORECAST:

It’s a rainy early Friday morning but things are winding down on the bigger rain threat from overnight.

Our best chance for rain Friday is likely early before most dry out for the day.

High temperatures fall back to the lower 80s thanks to the extra clouds and an easterly wind.

Rain chances remain scattered for the weekend with no washout expected.

We may see some stronger storms on Sunday afternoon ahead of the cold front that will bring relief next week.

Temperatures hold the mid 80s through Monday and then we drop down to the lower 80s for most of next week with much lower humidity.

