FORECAST: Chance of storms returns this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s a rainy early Friday morning but things are winding down on the bigger rain threat from overnight.
  • Our best chance for rain Friday is likely early before most dry out for the day.
  • High temperatures fall back to the lower 80s thanks to the extra clouds and an easterly wind.
  • Rain chances remain scattered for the weekend with no washout expected.
  • We may see some stronger storms on Sunday afternoon ahead of the cold front that will bring relief next week.
  • Temperatures hold the mid 80s through Monday and then we drop down to the lower 80s for most of next week with much lower humidity.

