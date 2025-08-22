FORECAST: Chance of storms returns this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a rainy early Friday morning but things are winding down on the bigger rain threat from overnight.
- Our best chance for rain Friday is likely early before most dry out for the day.
- High temperatures fall back to the lower 80s thanks to the extra clouds and an easterly wind.
- Rain chances remain scattered for the weekend with no washout expected.
- We may see some stronger storms on Sunday afternoon ahead of the cold front that will bring relief next week.
- Temperatures hold the mid 80s through Monday and then we drop down to the lower 80s for most of next week with much lower humidity.
