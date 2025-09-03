Charlotte brewery adding new location

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Charlotte-based brewery is putting the finishing touches on its second location, set to open this fall.

Sugar Creek Brewing Co. will open an 8,000-square-foot, full-service restaurant and beer garden in October at 421 N. Lee St. in Salisbury, said Chad Shumate, the brewery’s head of restaurant operations. Sugar Creek signed a long-term lease for the space in the city’s Railwalk district at the beginning of 2025, he said.

Shumate said the brewery’s last decade was focused mainly on beer distribution. The new location allows Sugar Creek to grow by pairing its award-winning beer with a fully curated menu that will include smoked wings, hand-battered chicken tenders, cedar-planked salmon, ribs and steaks.

