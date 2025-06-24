Whataburger sets opening for second restaurant in region

HICKORY, N.C. — Whataburger is putting the finishing touches on its Hickory restaurant.

The Texas-based burger chain will open that location at 9 a.m. on June 26. It’s at 2060 US Hwy 70 SE and will be open 24 hours a day. Whataburger is only closed on Christmas day.

The iconic burger chain’s menu features fresh, never frozen beef. There’s the signature Whataburger — with options for double or triple meat — as well as the Patty Melt. The menu also includes chicken strips, sandwiches and sides such as fries, onion rings and apple slices.

