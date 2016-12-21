Deep divide stops effort to repeal North Carolina's 'bathroom bill'

by: Blake Hanson Updated: Dec 21, 2016 - 4:22 AM

RALEIGH, N.C. - A supposedly bipartisan deal to repeal North Carolina's anti-LGBT law collapsed when both sides balked and started blaming each other, likely meaning the state will remain a pariah shunned by corporations, entertainers and high-profile sporting events.

After more than nine hours of backroom discussions and sporadic public effort, Republican state legislators quit trying to repeal the law called House Bill 2 and went home Wednesday night.

The law omits gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people from state anti-discrimination protections, bars local governments from passing broad non-discrimination ordinances covering them, and orders transgender people to use bathrooms and showers that align with their sex at birth.

"I'm disappointed that we have yet to remove the stain from the reputation of our great state that is around this country and around the world," Democratic Gov.-elect Roy Cooper said.

He said he and his staff worked for more than a week on forging an agreement to repeal the law, talking with lawmakers from both parties, businesses, sports industry representatives and LGBT leaders.

GOP legislators who see themselves as business-friendly appeared shaken by a months-long backlash as major companies like BASF, IBM and Bank of America described HB2 as bad for business.

The compromise touted by both Cooper and outgoing GOP Gov. Pat McCrory called for Charlotte to do away with its ordinance. In exchange, lawmakers would undo the LGBT law.

But many conservatives never wanted to repeal the law and GOP lawmakers cried foul when Charlotte leaders initially left part of the city's ordinance in place. When the Senate bill called for a months-long ban on cities passing similar ordinances, Democrats said Republicans were going back on their promise.

Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican, blamed Cooper and the Democratic-controlled Charlotte City Council for sinking the repeal effort.

Berger said Charlotte officials misled lawmakers into thinking they had fully repealed their ordinance Monday. The council met again Wednesday morning to scrap the rest of local law.

"I'm sorry folks, I don't trust them, and our folks don't trust them. There's no reason to trust them," Berger said after his chamber adjourned.

The Senate made the last attempt at repeal HB2 around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The chamber took up Senate Bill 4, crafted by Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger, which failed after Democrats refused to support a measure that did anything besides fully repeal HB2.

The original bill would have repealed HB2 but placed a six-month moratorium on cities passing nondiscrimination ordinances. It was later amended to extend the moratorium to 30 days past the 2017 legislative session.

Berger told reporters the moratorium was not part of the original plan. He said it was instead added after it was revealed late Tuesday that the Charlotte City Council had not repealed its entire ordinance as it had announced.

"I don't know why they wanted to get cute with it," Berger said. "The moratorium was not there until we saw what they had done with their repeal."

Several Democratic senators objected to the idea of anything besides a "clean" bill, or one with other conditions.

"We had a deal, the deal was Charlotte repeals its ordinance, which it did, in exchange for a full repeal of HB2 with no strings," said Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Democrat from Charlotte.

The Charlotte City Council did hold an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to clear up any confusion and fully repeal what was asked of the body. However, Republican legislative leaders stressed that it had created a trust issue with the city of Charlotte.

Social conservatives defended the law's transgender bathroom requirement - which has no enforcement or punishment provisions - as necessary to prevent heterosexual predators from masquerading as transgender to molest women and girls when they are vulnerable.

"We continue to encourage our leaders to never sacrifice the privacy, safety, or freedom of young girls by forcing them to use the bathroom, shower, or change clothes with grown men just to satisfy the demands of greedy businesses, immoral sports organizations, or angry mobs," North Carolina Values Coalition Executive Director Tami Fitzgerald said in a statement.

The U.S. Justice Department and others contend the threat of sexual predators posing as transgender persons to enter a bathroom is practically nonexistent.

The issue of transgender bathroom use "wasn't a problem North Carolina was facing," said Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality. Legislators "should admit they messed up and repeal the bill. They seem to be still trying to figure out how to blame Charlotte, or blame Bruce Springsteen," who canceled a Greensboro show after the law passed.

HB2 has been blasted by gay-rights groups and resulted in conventions, jobs and sporting events such as the NBA All-Star Game shunning North Carolina. Corporate critics of the law included Deutsche Bank and Paypal, which both backed out of projects that would have brought hundreds of jobs to the state.

"The NCAA's decision to withhold championships from North Carolina remains unchanged," spokesman Bob Williams said.

McCrory signed the law and became its national face. HB2, along with other right-leaning bills he signed, turned this fall's gubernatorial campaign into a referendum on the state's recent conservative slant. He lost by about 10,000 votes to Cooper. Meanwhile, fellow Republicans U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and President-elect Donald Trump comfortably won the state.

McCrory, the first sitting North Carolina governor elected to a four-year term to lose re-election, echoed Republican accusations that "the left sabotaged bipartisan good faith agreements for political purposes."

Repealing the state law could also have ended protracted legal challenges by the federal Justice Department and transgender residents. Much of that litigation has been delayed while the U.S. Supreme Court hears a separate Virginia case on transgender restroom access.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Gov. Pat McCrory issued the following statement:

"As promised, I called a Special Session to reconsider a manufactured political issue that strategically targeted the city of Charlotte and our state by well-funded left-wing interest groups. This was at least the third time that pressure from the left sabotaged bipartisan good faith agreements for political purposes.

"As I've stated multiple times, the balance between privacy and equality is not just a North Carolina issue, it is a national issue that will be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court in the near future.

"North Carolina will continue to be one of the nation's leaders in job growth, education, quality of life and equality for all of our citizens."

Gov.-elect Roy Cooper statement:

"The legislature had a chance to do the right thing for North Carolina today, and they failed.

"I am disappointed that Republican legislative leaders refused to live up to their promise to fully repeal House Bill 2. I’m disappointed for the people of North Carolina — the jobs that they may not get. I’m disappointed that we haven’t yet removed the stain from our reputation around the country and around the world.

"People want us to work together for the good of our state. I know there were enough Democratic and Republican votes to fully repeal HB 2 by itself. But Republican legislative leaders have broken their word to me and broken their trust with the people.

"My staff and I worked day and night through the past week to forge an agreement that would bring back jobs and sporting events. For the first time ever on this issue, we had House Republican leaders, Senate Republican leaders, Senate Democrats, House Democrats, the Charlotte City Council, business leaders, sports leaders and the LGBT leaders in agreement. The Charlotte City Council held up its end of the deal by repealing its ordinance. When it came time for Republican legislative leaders to do their job, they failed.

"This was our best chance. This cannot be our last chance."

NCGOP statement:

"After months of threatening boycotts and misleading rhetoric, not a single Democrat voted to repeal HB2 on a straight up and down vote. It's even more absurd that Governor-elect Cooper privately pressured Senate Democrats to reject the deal while publicly calling on lawmakers to support a repeal. This is nothing more than smoke and mirrors and the people of North Carolina deserve more than the lies and collusion that Roy Cooper has fashioned himself accustomed to," said NCGOP Chairman Robin Hayes.

City of Charlotte statement:

"The Charlotte City Council acted in good faith to do everything it understood was needed to necessitate the state legislature repealing HB2, a state law that made our non-discrimination ordinance unenforceable.

Despite our efforts, the legislature was unable to pass a bill that would have repealed HB2.

While we are disappointed with this unfortunate outcome, our commitment to maintaining and protecting diverse and inclusive communities remains unchanged.

There are many issues that require a positive and collaborative relationship between the City and State. We will continue to work with our partners at the state and local levels to develop a solution that protects the rights of all individuals."

NC Values statement:

"Tonight the North Carolina Senate voted to keep the protections provided by our privacy law, HB2, in place. We continue to encourage our leaders to never sacrifice the privacy, safety, or freedom of young girls by forcing them to use the bathroom, shower, or change clothes with grown men just to satisfy the demands of greedy businesses, immoral sports organizations, or angry mobs. Nor should they sacrifice the freedom of everyone to live and work according to their beliefs.

We are thankful for the members of the General Assembly who stood up for what is right, and represented the will of voters by stopping the move to cower and cave-in to the City of Charlotte and the Human Rights Campaign." - Tami Fitzgerald, NC Values Coalition Executive Director

Progress NC statement:

On Monday, Progress NC Action warned that Republican leaders should not be trusted to hold up their end of an HB2 "compromise" requiring Charlotte City Council to repeal its nondiscrimination ordinance in exchange for the full repeal of HB2.

On Wednesday, Republican leaders proved how untrustworthy they are by:

Refusing to fully repeal HB2, even after the Charlotte City Council repealed its non-discrimination ordinance

Proposing an indefinite "moratorium" on local nondiscrimination ordinances, leaving the HB2 provision banning such ordinances in place

Adjourning without even bringing their false "repeal" plan to a full vote in both chambers.

This comes after the General Assembly blackmailed Charlotte into removing its escape clause on Wednesday, leaving LGBT North Carolinians even worse off than before.

"Republicans have no excuses for this sham of a session," said Gerrick Brenner, executive director of Progress NC Action. "Republican state lawmakers have betrayed the trust of Charlotte's business community, the LGBT community, and the voters of North Carolina. Charlotte should immediately reinstate its nondiscrimination ordinance as soon as possible to reaffirm their commitment to equality for all, and other local governments should pass similar ordinances in solidarity."

By refusing the allow a vote on full repeal of HB2, Republicans also reveal their hypocrisy on their own damaging discriminatory law. Even now, Republicans claim HB2 was a needed reaction to a local ordinance, and they claimed the business backlash to HB2 was the fault of the Charlotte City Council. But even when the ordinance is repealed, Republicans with their super-majorities in the General Assembly refuse to budge on HB2.

"The Charlotte ordinance is repealed, HB2 is still hanging around North Carolina's neck, and the Republican excuses for keeping HB2 are revealed to be utterly fraudulent," said Brenner. "As employers, major sporting events, and entertainers cross North Carolina off their list of states in which to invest and visit, it's ever more crystal clear who is to blame. Republicans in the General Assembly will answer to voters in 2017."

Lambda Legal and ACLU Condemn North Carolina Lawmakers' Failure to Repeal H.B. 2

The North Carolina legislature today convened for a special session where it failed to pass a bill repealing H.B. 2, the state's sweeping anti-LGBT law.

Based on a promise from the General Assembly to fully repeal H.B. 2, the Charlotte City Council repealed their LGBT non-discrimination ordinances earlier this week. However, the Legislature failed to follow through on their promise, despite the deep and widespread opposition and outrage over the discriminatory nature of the law.

H.B. 2 bans transgender people from accessing restrooms and public facilities consistent with their gender identity and prevents local municipalities from extending nondiscrimination protections to LGBT people. H.B. 2 is estimated to have cost North Carolina over $600 million in lost revenue from businesses concerned with the discriminatory nature of the law, and was a contributing factor in the election defeat of the outgoing Governor Pat McCrory.

"The General Assembly and Governor McCrory are playing political chicken, and North Carolinians continue to lose for it. It is an outrage that North Carolina's lawmakers could not follow the mandate of the voters and repeal H.B. 2," said Simone Bell, Southern Regional Director at Lambda Legal. As long as H.B. 2 is on the books, thousands of LGBT people who call North Carolina home, especially transgender people, are being discriminated against and will never feel safe. This was a counterproductive exercise in reaffirming to the rest of the country that North Carolina wants to remain mired in this divisive dispute.

"It is a shame that North Carolina's General Assembly is refusing to clean up the mess they made. The support for the LGBT community from political leaders, faith leaders, businesses, and everyday people that has emerged this year will not fade. These attempts to expel transgender people from public life will not be tolerated," said James Esseks, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's LGBT & HIV Project. "The legislature may not be willing to undo their unconstitutional overreach and respect the rights of LGBT people, so we'll just have to see them in court."

The ACLU, ACLU of North Carolina, Lambda Legal and the law firm of Jenner & Block are challenging H.B. 2 in federal court on behalf of four LGBT North Carolinians and members of the ACLU of North Carolina.

With H.B. 2 in place, transgender North Carolinians are barred from using the restrooms they had used day in and day out without incident prior to the passage of the anti-trans measure in March. The repeal of H.B.2 would bring essential and immediate relief to transgender people across the state who had been put in the perilous position of being forced to avoid public restrooms or risk violation of state law.

"We will continue to fight in court for transgender people to access the restrooms that correspond to their gender identity and for equal protection for the entire LGBT community in North Carolina. State-sanctioned discrimination is unacceptable. LGBT North Carolinians and millions around the country are anxious to see an end to these dangerous displays of intolerance," said Chris Brook, legal director of the ACLU of North Carolina.

