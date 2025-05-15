INFO: St. Jude Dream Home Open House times

MARSHVILLE, N.C. — It’s a big day in Marshville as the ribbon has been cut on the St. Jude Dream Home, and you can go check out the home for yourself this weekend.

Channel 9 is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to give away a brand new home to one lucky viewer.

The home has been under construction since last fall. The majority of the work and materials were donated, allowing proceeds from the home to benefit the life-saving cancer work at St. Jude.

It’s nearly 3,000 square feet, and it has special touches throughout, including the agate rock over the fireplace, the thatched cedar wall, and the staircase landing.

Open house tours for the dream home begin on Saturday. They’re only on weekends, May 17-June 15, from noon until 5 p.m.

The house is located at 2922 Gourdvine Drive in Marshville, North Carolina.

While tickets to the dream home have already sold out, anyone who tours the home, whether they have a ticket or not, is eligible to win a $10,000 shopping spree to Ashley Furniture.

