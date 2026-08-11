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CMS superintendent back on the job after weekslong investigation
Darline Graham, Ralph Norman advance to runoff for US Senate Republican nomination in South Carolina
Jerome Sutton Way unveiled to honor crossing guard’s 30 years of service
FORECAST: Heat surges as storms fail to bring much relief
Woman dies following shooting at west Charlotte car meet
More Headlines
Darline Graham secures runoff spot in U.S. Senate race to replace brother Lindsey
Local relief efforts grow following deadly 7.4 earthquake in Colombia
Mecklenburg DA to seek death penalty in death of 6-year-old Dominique Moody
Couple’s path to altar hit road bump when venue backed out
Millions of women living without full access to maternity care in US, report says
South Carolina Republicans hold primary to pick Senate replacement for the late Lindsey Graham
CMPD officer hit by vehicle during attempted copper theft
Former US Marine held in Russia for more than 4 years on disputed charges has been released
Voters head to polls to choose Republican nominee in SC special primary
Duke Energy recommends reducing electricity usage as heat could drive up power bills
Latest Videos
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Darline Graham secures runoff spot in U.S. Senate race to replace brother Lindsey
Jerome Sutton Way unveiled to honor crossing guard’s 30 years of service
Cabarrus County Schools welcomes back students with new classrooms
Big 22: Lake Norman QB Kaden Craft
Couple’s path to altar hit road bump when venue backed out
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Venomous snake found in high school football player’s helmet during practice
France bans unsolicited telemarketing calls
Former fraternity leader pleads guilty to hazing in death of Northern Arizona student
Maine lifeguard survives after great white shark drags him underwater
Jon Hamm, wife Anna Osceola are expecting: reports
US News
Early takeaways: Some seasoned candidates and a famous name advance in Tuesday's primaries
Wildfire in western Canada that has forced 20,000 to flee grew overnight
Severe weather knocks out power in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio as 'ring of fire' strikes Midwest
Britain's Andy Green sets another speed record, this time in a hydrogen-powered car
3 states are set to hold executions on the same day, a first in the US since 2010
AP Exclusive: ICE plans to give officers gloves that can deliver painful electric shocks
World News
Luxon survives another leadership vote months before New Zealand's election
Tropical storm hits Tokyo area, leaving thousands without power before moving west
Iranian-backed Houthis kill 6 in attack on vessel, and other developments in the Mideast
Wildfire in western Canada that has forced 20,000 to flee grew overnight
North Korea launches a ballistic missile toward the sea, South Korea says
As search for thousands of missing pushes on, Colombia earthquake tests new president
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