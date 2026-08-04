If you or anyone in your family sustains a minor car crash injury, know that it can be enough to strain your household budget by warranting costly professional medical attention and ongoing therapy. Depending on the type and extent of injury, it may also result in lost income due to days away from work.

The latest available data from the National Safety Council even notes that a "possible" motor vehicle injury can already carry an average economic cost of $28,000. It goes up to $45,000 for an evident injury and up to $174,000 for a disabling injury. Even an incident with no injury observed may already cost $7,700.

What Common Injuries Can Someone Get From a Car Crash?

From soft tissue injuries (e.g., sprains and strains) to traumatic brain injuries (TBI), fractured bones, and spinal cord injuries (SCI), these are among the most common types of car crash injuries, as noted by the Parker Waichman team. It further notes that in more severe cases, victims may develop permanent injuries that could give rise to:

The need for ongoing medical care

Long-term disability

Chronic pain

Abrasions (scraped skin) and contusions (bruises) are also common car crash injuries. More severe injuries like deep, open wounds may also occur as a result of motor vehicle collisions.

Are There Organs More Likely Than Others To Sustain a Car Crash Injury?

Yes. The skin, as the largest organ that's also external, is more likely than other organs to sustain injuries during car crashes.

As for internal organs, the article "Overview of Abdominal Injuries" published on MerckManuals.com notes that the two most commonly injured are the spleen and liver.

Aside from being soft, these two organs are susceptible to car crash injuries because they're vascular solid organs located in the upper abdomen. Their positions in the body make them more exposed to blunt-force trauma and sudden deceleration forces.

How Can a Minor Car Crash Injury Be Enough To Suffocate Household Budgets?

According to a recent U.S. News and World Report survey, 43% of Americans, or over four in ten U.S. adults, don't have enough savings to cover a $1,000 emergency. In the same report, about a third of respondents said their savings aren't enough to cover even just a month's worth of living expenses.

All those figures underscore the possibility of even a minor car crash injury suffocating household budgets, because as mentioned previously, it could result in costs amounting to thousands.

Costly Professional Medical Attention

Even minor car crash injuries, whether abrasions, open wounds, sprains, or strains, can be expensive to treat, given the high cost of healthcare in the United States.

The U.S. undoubtedly has one of the most expensive healthcare systems in the world. The difference is particularly evident when compared to other Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

According to the OECD's Health at a Glance 2025 report, the U.S. spends $14,885 per capita on health. It's considerably more than other OECD countries, whose average spending is only $5,967.

Ongoing Therapy

A car crash injury, such as whiplash, may initially seem minor, but it can worsen over time and result in ongoing, chronic pain and suffering. A study published in Spine (Phila Pa 1976) in May 2026, for instance, found that 23.4% of the studied individuals developed new chronic pain conditions one year after sustaining whiplash injury.

In such cases, ongoing therapy becomes mandatory, because without continuous treatment, the injury can worsen, resulting in more:

Pain

Suffering

Disability

The longer and more often a car crash injury victim needs therapy, the costlier their condition becomes, significantly straining household budgets.

Lost Income Due to Days Away From Work

A minor car crash injury like whiplash, muscle strains, or a sprained back may not be as severe as a TBI or an SCI, but it can still cause significant pain that warrants rest and recovery, often requiring days away from work. Depending on the victim's employment status, their calling in "sick" may equate to not earning any income.

Such wage loss can cause a significant dent in household budgets, particularly if the injured is the family's primary breadwinner.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Car Crash Victims Seek Compensation From At-Fault Drivers?

Yes. If you or someone you know has sustained injuries in a car crash caused by someone else, you may be able to seek compensation from the at-fault driver. In this case, you could file a third-party insurance claim against their insurer.

If the at-fault party denies their liability or their insurer rejects your claim, you may want to consider bringing your case to an auto accident lawyer.

In many cases, you can get a free consultation with a personal injury attorney, who'll review your case to determine liability. If they believe there's enough evidence to prove the other party's fault, they can help you pursue the compensation you deserve, usually by negotiating with the other party's insurer first.

If the insurer still doesn't want to negotiate, your lawyer will likely take your case to court.

Do All Car Crash Incidents Result in Injuries?

No, not all motor vehicle collisions result in injuries. Many of them only cause property damage.

However, just because a car crash doesn't cause evident or visible injuries doesn't automatically mean it hasn't caused any.

Remember, many types of car crash injuries are "invisible," such as internal damage (e.g., bruised organs, internal bleeding, whiplash injuries, and TBIs). They can also have delayed symptoms, taking hours, sometimes even days, before showing up.

Since not all car crash injuries are immediately noticeable, anyone involved in a car crash should see a medical professional as soon as possible. Undergoing physical examinations, diagnostic tests, and imaging tests is one of the most accurate ways to determine whether a person has hidden car crash injuries.

Never Underestimate a Minor Car Crash Injury

A minor car crash injury can derail and suffocate household budgets, as treatment can cost a lot, even more so if it's ongoing. It can be particularly challenging for families with smaller budgets and little to no emergency funds. In these cases, victims should explore their compensation options, such as a valid insurance claim or lawsuit.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.