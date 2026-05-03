You can raise your credit score using monthly payments you make, such as rent, utilities, and subscription services. These payments count toward your credit history, making the process of raising your credit score easier.

As per reports from BadCredit.org, nearly 16.3% of Americans have very poor credit. Most of these people make consistent monthly payments that they never report to the credit bureaus. If you're among them, you're missing out on ways to boost your scores.

Knowing how to raise your credit score using your monthly payments will save you a lot of trouble. With the right reporting channels, you can improve your poor credit.

What Impacts Your Credit Score?

If you want to improve your financial wellness, you need to work on ensuring you have a good credit score. Knowing the factors that affect your credit is a good start if you want to improve your credit score. Here are factors you should look out for and the amount of FICO score they determine:

Payment history 35%)

Amounts owed (30%)

Length of credit history (15%)

Credit mix (10%)

New credit (10%)

These factors can either improve or ruin your credit. When you address these factors the right way, you can create a pattern of responsible credit use.

What Are the Biggest Killers of Credit Scores?

If your housing rental application was denied or you had to pay a large deposit to your new cell phone provider, you may have a poor credit score. Here are things hurting your credit scores:

Making Late Payments

Late payments show potential creditors that you're a high risk. Your lender will often report late payments to credit bureaus.

This report shows that you have poor repayment discipline. As a result, a missed payment can quickly bring your score down.

Ignoring Collection Activity

Most people think that the report to collection agencies only includes credit cards and loans. However, subject to collection activity is your unpaid debt, such as:

Medical bills

Utility services

Cell phone bills

When a creditor trades your previous due account to a collection agency, you'll notice some negative changes. Your unpaid debt will appear as a new damaging account on your credit report. Unfortunately, this situation will lower your credit score.

Maxing Out Credit Lines

If you're maxing out your credit account, you're damaging your credit scores. This high credit utilization rate shows that you're in financial trouble since you depend too much on credit. As a result, potential creditors will be hesitant when lending you money.

Skipping an Annual Credit Report Review

Sometimes you can pay your credit payment on time, but your credit score is still low. The issue may be due to the inaccurate information in your credit history reports.

Data reporting errors or issues with identity theft may be the cause. You can avoid this by looking at your credit history reports each year. Once you notice any error, you can start a dispute process at your bureau.

Opening Multiple New Accounts

If you open a lot of credit accounts during a short window of time, you can reduce your credit score. Each application will trigger a hard inquiry on your report. As a result, it reduces your average account age, negatively impacting your FICO score.

How Can I Raise My Credit Score Using My Monthly Payments?

Learning how to raise your credit score is easy through your monthly payments. Here are some credit-building strategies you should try out:

Report Your Rent Payments

You can build credit as a renter. Rent is usually your largest monthly expense. However, you'll rarely see it on your credit reports. Here are renter financial tips that can help you out:

Use a credit card to pay your rent

Pay your rent on time

Add your rental payment history to your credit report

Once you follow the above steps, you can now subscribe to a rent reporting service. These services validate your monthly payments, helping to improve your credit score.

Report Utility and Subscription Payments

If you report your utility and subscription payments, you have a higher chance of increasing your credit card score. Make sure you link your checking account to identify on-time payments, such as:

Water

Internet

Electricity

Streaming services like Netflix

In the past, there weren't any reports about these payments. However, if you use services that report these payments, like Experian, it can be a big boost for your scores.

Become an Authorized User

If your loved one has a credit card with a long history of on-time monthly payments, you can ask them to add you as an authorized user. Their good payment history will reflect positively on your credit report.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Lowest Possible Credit Score?

If you have a score below 300, that's the lowest possible credit score. You can get these scores if you get into high debt, make repeated missed payments, and default on loans.

Once you're in this position, your financial status won't be ideal. You'll become a high-risk borrower since lenders will always fear that you'll default.

As a result, you'll face denied credits. In case a lender approves your loans, you'll have to pay very high interest rates.

How Long Does It Take to Build Credit from 500 to 600?

It can take you between six and twelve months to raise your credit score from 500 to 600. You just need to be patient.

Your timeline, however, will depend on where you start, the amount of negative marks on your credit report, and how fast you start implementing better credit score tips.

What Are Credit Building Apps?

Credit-building apps are tools you can use to boost your credit scores. These apps can help you with credit score tracking and credit monitoring. If this becomes one of your credit-building strategies, you can expect to have a seamless, hassle-free credit-building process.

Learn How to Raise Your Credit Score Efficiently

Having a bad credit score will ruin your financial stability. If you know how to raise your credit score through monthly payments, you can save yourself from financial ruin. From rental reporting to always making payments on time, you'll slowly improve your scores.

To get more credit score tips, subscribe to our newsletter.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.