The biggest determinant for establishing new factories has been power grid connection timelines. A location that can keep the lights on for months on end wins over one that offers rebates but leaves factories waiting for years for a proper connection.

This crisis was made by record demand. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the United States generated a record amount of electricity in 2025, roughly 4.43 trillion kilowatt-hours, up 2.8% from 2024. Much of this growth has been driven by new manufacturing plants and data centers.

Utilities cannot keep pace everywhere. A plant that needs 90 megawatts might get a connection in just months in one area and wait for years in another, despite having the same blueprint and budget. Ahead of any inducement package, site consultants now prioritize this question.

For both towns and employers, the stakes are solid. Years of delays at a large factory can stall hundreds of planned hires and even drive customers away. This explains why power is a priority on the site checklist.

Why Is Speed to Power Now Outranking Incentives in Site Selection?

Site selection has always followed a particular script from weighing logistics, labor, and land. Next is closing the deal with a tax package. Since power has been cheap and easy to secure almost everywhere, energy was not given much importance.

Things have changed for projects that need huge electric loads. This explains why U.S. manufacturers were still building factories at a pace of nearly $175 billion a year as of May 2026, based on Census Bureau construction spending figures.

Most of these plants compete for an inadequate pool of grid capacity. Include data centers in this equation, and everything gets worse in demanding regions.

Speed to power now holds more urgency and works as a first-round filter. It describes how fast an area can distribute full electric service.

Before executives compare incentive offers, they ask four questions:

How many megawatts the local substation can supply today

When the utility can energize the full load

Whether transmission upgrades stand between the site and service

What backup options exist if the schedule slips

No matter how good the package looks on paper, a site that fails to deliver all these rarely survives the incentive round.

Why Are Power Grid Interconnection Queues Stretching for Years?

Grid interconnection is the process by which the power grid adds big clients and new power plants. A factory files a request for the project to the grid operators. Grid operators study the new load and how the plant affects the system, and price upgrades before the project begins.

The process is congested. The Department of Energy reports that projects can sit in interconnection queues for years while they await review, study, and approval. This weight is felt more by large factories.

Several forces stretched the timelines at once:

Record volumes of new generation and storage requests

Rising large-load applications from factories and data centers

Transmission upgrades that take years to permit and build

Utility staffing that lags the surge in filings

Each factor alone would slow the line. Together, they turned a routine step into the longest item on many project schedules.

On-Site Power Generation Closes the Gap

Manufacturers also have the option to create their own supply. Plants can start operations with on-site power generation with natural gas while waiting for utility connection. This allows factories to have a steady baseload power and backup for years.

What anchors most of these projects are gas engines. They start fast, scale in modular blocks, and run on a fuel that is widely available across the country. Firms such as INNIO Jenbacher, experts in gas engine power solutions, size these systems to match a factory's load and its growth plans.

This tactic turns a rigid utility timeline into something the business can control. It also gives sites that were once ruled out by the grid another chance.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does a New Grid Connection Take?

Timelines vary widely by region and load size. Small additions can close in months, while requests for 100 megawatts or more can run three to seven years once studies and upgrades enter the picture. Early talks with the utility remain the best way to shorten the wait.

Can a Factory Run Entirely Without the Grid?

Yes, some factories run without the grid. However, most companies choose a hybrid setup instead. A plant that stands alone needs backup engines, smart controls, and firm fuel contracts, which raises costs.

Pairing self-made power with a grid tie usually delivers better costs and uptime over the life of the plant.

Which Regions Offer Faster Power Today?

Areas with spare transmission capacity, simple utility processes, or strong natural gas pipelines tend to move quickest. Some utilities now market pre-studied industrial sites with confirmed capacity ready to go. Those certified sites can shave a year or more off a project schedule.

Do Tax Breaks Still Matter in Factory Deals?

They matter, but later in the process than before. Incentives now act as a tiebreaker between sites that already passed the power test. A rich package cannot rescue a location that cannot energize the load on schedule.

What Should a Company Ask a Utility First?

Ask for the available capacity at the nearest substation and a written estimate of the connection timeline. Request the queue position of other large projects in the same area. Those two answers reveal more about a site than any brochure.

Power Access Will Keep Deciding Where Factories Land

The competition for power is a never-ending case. As the demand increases, every delay means job losses and reduced production. Locations that invest in power grid capacity and quick approvals win.

Factories looking to expand are now treating electricity as a critical path item. Ask utilities about connection timelines before shortlisting sites, and get the answers in writing.

Price on-site generation early enough to build it into the budget. The factories that open on time will be the ones that planned for power first. Stay with us for trusted reporting and timely local updates.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.