Owning jewelry is a luxury many people enjoy, but when they break, it's good to know you have options. Jewelry repairs are common, such as rhodium plating a piece that's lost its sheen or resizing a ring that's not fitting quite right anymore, and can be done by professional jewelry repair services.

Jewelers Mutual Group surveyed 1,500 respondents and found that nearly 70% own 10 or fewer pieces of jewelry, with engagement and wedding rings among the most popular. As time passes, however, jewelry ages, no matter how well they're made, and breakages can happen. Our article covers common jewelry issues caused by wear and tear and age, and provides top jewelry maintenance tips to keep your pieces looking brand new.

Is It Worth Repairing Old Jewelry?

The answer to this question greatly depends on the piece itself and what it means to you. If your piece holds a lot of sentimental value, then jewelry repairs are worth it. Another reason jewelry fixes are worthwhile is the material it's made from.

Pieces made of gold, platinum, or other precious metals are worth repairing because they are usually a valuable investment. The same is true for jewelry that includes gemstones.

Many people value sustainability, so redesigning or repurposing damaged jewelry is a great way to create a new piece that uses the original materials. It can also be more affordable than replacing it with a comparable piece.

What Are Common Jewelry Repairs?

Now that you know it's worth repairing quality jewelry, it's wise to understand which incidents can occur and what can be repaired by professionals. Here are the most common jewelry issues people run into.

Ring Resizing

When you need a ring resized, it's unfortunately got nothing to do with how well you looked after your jewelry, but rather due to changes in the size of your fingers. Many people fluctuate over the years, and as such, rings can become too loose to wear safely or too small to fit. Fortunately, ring resizing is a common issue that professionals, like The Gold King, can fix.

Chain Soldering

Necklaces and bracelets are two of the most popular jewelry choices, but many need to be handled gently or risk snapping. If your piece has a broken chain, local jewelry repair services can solder it seamlessly. Repairs like this can restore the strength and shine, without altering its original look.

Claw or Prong Re-Tipping

Many high-quality pieces of jewelry feature gemstones typically set in claws or prongs. Unfortunately, these can become loose from general wear and tear, especially if you wear the piece every day.

Jewelry care guides often recommend carefully inspecting your gemstones regularly to spot damage early and prevent gemstone loss. Claws and prongs are most susceptible to damage from:

Blunt force knocks

Snagging on clothing

Exposure to harsh chemicals

Part Replacements

Another common issue is when parts of your jewelry break or go missing. Professionals can restore your jewelry to its original beauty and function by replacing components, such as:

Hinges

Clasps

Links

Rhodium-Plating Restoration

Many pieces of jewelry are rhodium-plated because it provides a protective coating for precious metals such as sterling silver and white gold. It also increases durability and shine while preventing tarnishing.

It's important to understand that white gold is not naturally bright white, but rather a yellowish grey, which is why it's almost always rhodium-plated. Once this coating wears off, the piece can look dull.

Jewelry Maintenance Tips

To keep your jewelry looking brand new, it's important to understand the right jewelry care techniques. Here are some top jewelry maintenance tips to help you out.

1. Use The Right Cleaning Solution

Cleaning your gold and diamond jewelry is essential, especially if you wear it daily. To clean, mix warm water with a few drops of mild dish soap. Next, soak your pieces for 10-15 minutes.

2. Be Gentle

You want to be careful with the tools you use to clean your jewelry, and a popular, gentle, and inexpensive one is a soft-bristle toothbrush. Use this to gently clean under and around your settings with your gentle cleaning solution, because this is where dirt often accumulates. Once cleaned, rinse it thoroughly and dry it gently with a lint-free cloth.

3. Avoid Chemicals

Harsh chemicals can damage or discolor jewelry, so avoid them at all costs. Some examples of harsh chemicals include:

Hairsprays

Household cleaners

Perfume

4. Store Your Jewelry Properly

When you're not wearing your jewelry, it's important to store it properly so it doesn't get damaged. Choose a jewelry case with fabric lining and compartments, or use soft pouches to keep your pieces from tangling or scratching.

Frequently Asked Questions

How To Care for Pearl Jewelry?

Pearls in jewelry pose some challenges when it comes to keeping them clean, and as such, require different care. Always remove oils and perspiration by wiping the pearls with a soft, damp cloth every time you take them off.

Not doing this can lead to buildup, which is harder to clean. You can wet your cloth with lukewarm water mixed with a drop of baby soap. If you have a pearl necklace or bracelet, never submerge it, as water can weaken the delicate thread that holds it together.

How Many Years Old Does Jewelry Have to Be to Be Considered Vintage?

In order for a piece of jewelry to be considered vintage, it must be at least 20 years old. Jewelry that is 100 years or older is considered antique. Popular vintage eras include:

1920s - 1930s: Art deco

1940s - 1950s: Retro

1950s - 1960's: Mid-Century

Enjoy a Lifetime of Sparkle With Professional Jewelry Repairs

No matter how well your jeweler makes your piece, there is always a risk of damage, especially for pieces that you wear every day. Jewelry repairs are common and can be done by trained professionals, who can restore your pieces to their original glory. Taking care of your jewelry is also essential, so ensure you clean it regularly with a soft-bristle toothbrush and water mixed with a mild detergent.

Keep your collection in peak condition. Find more maintenance advice and industry updates in our News section.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.