More landlords are choosing the For Rent By Owner (FRBO) approach in competitive cities to cut costs, stay flexible, and maintain direct control in a fast-changing rental market.

You've just bought a rental property, and you're wondering whether to self-manage it or hire a full-service property manager.

Your situation isn't uncommon. In a nation where, according to the National Association of Realtors, more than 50% of landlords are small-time investors, DIY property management is widespread. In urban rental markets, you'd be surprised to learn that many landlords are opting for the 'for rent by owner' approach.

Outsourcing property management functions is a prudent move, but why are so many rental property owners taking the FRBO approach?

Why Are More Landlords Choosing "For Rent By Owner" in Competitive Cities?

Cities with competitive housing markets are usually a real estate investor's worst headache. Tenants demand excellent services, and managing their expectations isn't easy, so you'd expect the average landlord to leave all the handiwork to a property manager.

That's not the case. As taxes, insurance, maintenance, and other ownership expenses climb, many landlords are looking for ways to increase their profits.

Outsourcing property management costs about 5% of the rental income, an expense many landlords are unwilling to take on. Going 'for rent by owner' means cutting out the middleman. You'll avoid commission and leasing fees, along with other expenses.

In competitive markets where margins are tight, cutting out property management expenses can make the difference between being profitable and losing money on your investment.

Who Are Accidental Landlords and Why Do They Prefer FRBO?

Not all landlords plan to become landlords -- sometimes it happens unexpectedly. You might inherit a property, move out of your home, and choose to rent it instead of selling, or decide to lease it out after it sits on the market longer than expected.

Whichever way you become an accidental landlord, one thing is certain: you don't want to commit to ongoing property management costs. The FRBO approach requires minimal upfront investment, and it feels low-risk.

Many accidental landlords want to test the waters before they can decide if rental ownership is worthwhile. The FRBO path allows for this, as it offers the flexibility to experiment without locking into long-term contracts or recurring fees.

How Digital Platforms Make FRBO Easier for Landlords

Before the digital revolution, property management was a highly hands-on job. From conducting showings to signing leases and collecting rent, most functions needed the landlord to be present.

With digitization, many landlord functions can be executed online, leaving only a handful of tasks that require in-person involvement. These digital solutions are a key reason more landlords are choosing FRBO.

There are now numerous property management software solutions that can handle the vast majority of a landlord's responsibilities. While landlords may pay a monthly or annual subscription to access full features, the overall cost is still significantly lower than hiring a full-service property manager.

Technology is also making it easier for landlords to market their properties and find new tenants, even in competitive cities. In addition to dedicated real estate listing websites, landlords can advertise on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram, instantly reaching a wide target audience.

The Need for Greater Control Over Tenant Selection and Management

A bad tenant can turn your rental property ownership experience into a highly stressful one. Although property management companies screen tenants and often promise to place qualified renters, that's not always the case. Bad tenants can slip through the screening net, especially if the company is handling high volumes of applicants.

In competitive rental environments, the cost of having a bad tenant can be extremely high. Evictions can be time-consuming and costly, especially if the tenant fights back.

Not wanting to leave anything to chance, more landlords in competitive cities are choosing the FRBO approach so they can maintain control over tenant selection and management. FRBO gives you the ability to personally screen tenants, set stricter qualification criteria, and manage communication without delays.

Short-Term Thinking in Competitive Cities

When you enlist a service like Charlotte property management, you'll likely get into a contract that locks you in for a certain period. This might not be ideal, especially if you're not thinking of using the property as a long-term rental. Perhaps you'd like to move there at some point or are waiting for the right opportunity to sell, since property prices can spike overnight in competitive cities.

This kind of short-term thinking makes the FRBO approach more attractive to landlords.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do Landlords Determine the Right Rental Price Without a Property Manager?

Rental pricing isn't guesswork. Without a property manager, landlords in competitive cities must still research comparable listings and neighborhood trends to set a competitive price.

Does an FRBO Landlord Need a License?

It depends. Some states and local authorities require all rental properties to be licensed or registered, regardless of how they're managed.

Some cities also perform inspections of rental properties to ensure they meet specific housing standards before they can be rented out.

Can Landlords Switch from FRBO to a Property Manager Later?

Yes. Landlords can always hire a property manager whenever they wish, but it's important to get the timing right. It's best to hire a manager when a new tenant is moving in to make the transition easier.

Is It Harder to Scale a Rental Portfolio Using FRBO?

Managing one rental property is doable for many FRBO landlords, but if you're adding more units to your portfolio, you'll quickly find it difficult to manage efficiently. Between time constraints and increased administrative work, you're better off hiring a property manager.

Is FRBO the Right Move in a Competitive Rental Market?

For rent by owner is a popular strategy for many new landlords who want to test the waters, but is it the right move in competitive cities where even a small mistake can be costly? Success largely depends on your dedication and willingness to learn on the job.

Done right, FRBO can save money and give you full control, but knowing when to seek guidance is just as important.

Explore more expert insights, practical tips, and real-world landlord strategies on our website to make smarter rental decisions from day one.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.