When a ride-sharing driver is logged out of the system during a crash, they are often treated just like any other private motorist. Lyft and Uber have a $1 million commercial policy that doesn't apply. Once the limits are exhausted, payments begin with the driver's own auto insurance and then move to your coverage.

Personal coverage is often limited. A 2025 study by the Insurance Research Council found that one in three American drivers was uninsured or underinsured in 2023. The collective rate has scaled 10 points since 2017.

A thin personal policy rarely covers a serious hospital stay. Most people turn to their own coverage as a backup plan.

Insurers treat this distinction as decisive. After a rideshare accident, the status of the app is the first thing they look at. To unlock coverage worth 20 times the typical state minimum, the driver must be online during the wreck.

Most accident victims become aware of this weeks later when they receive a denial letter. By then, crucial evidence is not available.

Does Uber Insurance Cover a Driver Who Is Not Logged In?

No. Rideshare companies only allow coverage when the app is still running. Insurance regulators divide drivers' activity into different stages. With each phase, the amount of money available changes.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners describes three coverage periods for rideshare drivers:

Period one, app on with no ride accepted: Limited liability, often $50,000 per person and $100,000 per crash.

Limited liability, often $50,000 per person and $100,000 per crash. Period two, ride accepted and driver en route: $1 million in commercial liability.

$1 million in commercial liability. Period three, passenger inside the vehicle: $1 million in commercial liability.

When the driver is logged out of the app, they fall short of all these. This leaves a personal policy as the only source of payment, and these limits are a fraction of the commercial ones.

How Do You Prove the App Was Off During a Ride-Sharing Crash?

Insurers do not rely on the driver's memory to settle this. They have to see actual proof since some drivers forget the app status after the accident. Other drivers lie to protect their personal policy.

Speed is important. Both companies keep detailed trip records, but neither can release the information unless requested. To prevent the data from aging out, a written preservation letter is sent.

Evidence worth locking down immediately:

The driver's phone screen photographed at the scene.

Trip receipt or ride confirmation if a passenger was aboard.

Police report language noting rideshare decals or placards.

Dashcam video and footage from nearby businesses.

Witness contact details before anyone leaves.

All of these clauses can turn a denied Uber accident claim into a paid one.

What if the Driver's Personal Policy Is Not Enough?

Rarely does the state minimum coverage cover a serious injury. The catcher is usually your own policy, and several states strengthened that backstop in 2025.

The minimum auto coverage requirements vary depending on the state in which you live. While states like Alaska have higher minimums, with $100,000 of bodily injury liability per accident, others, such as Pennsylvania, only have a $30,000 minimum for the same type of coverage.

Coverage layers worth reviewing after a wreck:

The at-fault driver's personal liability coverage.

Your underinsured motorist coverage.

Medical payments coverage on your own policy.

Any household umbrella policy.

Health insurance for treatment costs during the claim.

Most auto accident compensation reaches the injured person after compiling these layers. A single policy rarely covers the full loss.

Personal injury lawsuit settlements in offline-driver cases often draw from three or four sources at once. Once insurance runs dry, suing the driver directly may not be possible.

If you're looking for a Lyft accident lawyer to help you build a strong case, Triumph injury attorneys can help you recover damages, even if you're partially to blame for the accident.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a Passenger Sue an Offline Ride-Sharing Driver?

Yes, when that driver caused the wreck while off duty. The claim proceeds like any ordinary case against a private motorist. Damages come from the personal policy rather than a commercial one.

How Long Do Lyft and Uber Keep Trip Data?

Retention windows vary by company, and neither publishes a firm timeline. A preservation letter sent within days is the reliable way to freeze the records. Waiting several months risks losing the data that proves a driver's status.

Does an Off-Duty Driver Have to Report the Crash to the Company?

Drivers who were logged out owe no report to the platform. That silence explains why many injured people learn the app was off only after a claim gets denied. Independent evidence closes the gap.

Will an Underinsured Motorist Claim Raise My Premium?

Most states limit surcharges when another driver carried full responsibility for a crash. Rate rules still differ, so a call to your carrier or state insurance department is worth the time. Clear documentation of the other driver's fault protects you during that review.

What if the Driver Was Logged Into Two Apps at Once?

Running two rideshare apps side by side is common practice among drivers. The platform whose ride request was accepted normally carries the higher coverage tier. Requesting records from both companies helps avoid guesswork.

Does Coverage Still Apply if the Driver Just Ended a Ride?

Ending a ride does not log a driver out of the app. Coverage can still sit in period one if the driver stayed online waiting for the next request. The timestamp on that final trip often becomes the deciding detail.

The First Week Matters Most

When the driver is logged out when a ride-sharing crash happens, this does not mean the case is a lost cause. Rather than relying on commercial policy, the case is different with personal coverage.

Photograph the scene, request the police report, and note exactly what the driver said about the app. Insurance companies move faster than injured people do. A recorded statement given in the first week can shape a claim for months afterward.

Two steps cost nothing. Pull your own declarations page and confirm your underinsured motorist limits before you ever need them. Follow us for reliable reporting and the updates that keep your community connected.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.