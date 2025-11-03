Black Health Matters brings Fall Health Summit & Expo to Charlotte

Black Health Matters Fall Health Summit

Black Health Matters is bringing its spotlight on health and wellness to Charlotte this November with the Fall Health Summit & Expo.

The event is offering free health screenings, including lung cancer risk assessments, multiple myeloma risk assessments, iron screening, and more. There will also be expert health advice, more than 30 exhibitors with community health partners, wellness giveaways, plus free breakfast and lunch.

It’s happening Saturday, Nov. 15, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. The event is free, you just need to register at this link. It’s the second time Black Health Matters has hosted the event in Charlotte.

This year, you’ll also be able to hear from featured guests, including:

Special Appearance by Alonzo Mourning , Basketball Hall-of-Famer, APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease Advocate, Paid spokesperson for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

, Basketball Hall-of-Famer, APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease Advocate, Paid spokesperson for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Timon Kyle Durrett , Actor, Beyond the Gates

, Actor, DaShaun Johnson , “The Guru of Abs,” Fitness Expert

, “The Guru of Abs,” Fitness Expert Olympia D., Assistant Program Director and 105.3 Midday Personality

Assistant Program Director and 105.3 Midday Personality U.S. Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D., Member of U.S. House of Representatives

The summit is part of BHM’s 2025 national tour, which will also be stopping in Atlanta and Harlem. The event is open to the public, or you can attend virtually.

More details can be found at this link.

