Weekday Payday: You Could Win $1,000





The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, November 11 and goes through Friday, November 22 with your chance to win $1,000 every day.

Here’s how you could win:

· Watch WSOC-TV Monday, November 11 through Friday, November 22 at 5:10 a.m., 6:10 a.m., 5:10 a.m. and 6:10 p.m.

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have until 40 minutes past hour to enter the keyword on the form below (until 5:40 a.m., 6:40 a.m., 5:40 a.m. and 6:40 p.m.)

· One daily nationwide listener will get paid $1,000.





*NO PURCH. NECESSARY. 11/11/24–11/22/24. Open to legal NC res., 18+. To enter: (i) watch WSOC weekdays at 5:00 a.m. 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., or 6:00 p.m. for daily codeword; and (ii) visit wsoctv.com/contests to submit codeword and complete entry form. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword/day. Add’l info and Official Rules: wsoctv.com/official-rules-weekday-payday/ . Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.

