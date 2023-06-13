EpiPen settlement money dispersing soon

The manufacturers of EpiPen just began making payments to consumers as a result of a class action lawsuit, settlement officials told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke.

In order to receive money from the settlement, there are two things you had to do:

Purchased an EpiPen or EpiPen Jr. for personal use between Aug. 24, 2011, and Nov. 1, 2020, and

Submitted proof of purchase by July 25, 2022

Digital payments are the first to go out. For those who want a check, email info@EpiPenClassAction.com.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke first reported on the outrage over EpiPen pricing back in 2016 when patients claimed drug companies Mylan, Pfizer and other defendants raised the EpiPen price more than 500%.

In 2022, both sides agreed to a settlement of $264 million.

The lawsuit was not a recall. No one in the case claimed EpiPens are unsafe or don’t work. The class action lawsuit was strictly about price and anti-competition concerns.

