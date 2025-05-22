Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Greensboro metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#25. Alamance Christian School

- Location: Graham, NC

- Enrollment: 540 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. Gospel Light Christian School

- Location: Winston Salem, NC

- Enrollment: 373 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#23. Hayworth Christian School

- Location: High Point, NC

- Enrollment: 110 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#22. Shining Light Academy

- Location: Greensboro, NC

- Enrollment: 232 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#21. Salem Baptist Christian School

- Location: Winston Salem, NC

- Enrollment: 489 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#20. Brittain Academy

- Location: High Point, NC

- Enrollment: 114 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#19. Winston-Salem Street School

- Location: Winston Salem, NC

- Enrollment: 40 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. High Point Christian Academy

- Location: High Point, NC

- Enrollment: 773 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#17. Burlington Christian Academy

- Location: Burlington, NC

- Enrollment: 925 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#16. Carolina Baptist Academy

- Location: Reidsville, NC

- Enrollment: 87 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#15. Tri-City Christian Academy

- Location: High Point, NC

- Enrollment: 185 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#14. The Burlington School

- Location: Burlington, NC

- Enrollment: 424 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#13. Winston Salem Christian School

- Location: Winston Salem, NC

- Enrollment: 395 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#12. New Garden Friends School

- Location: Greensboro, NC

- Enrollment: 241 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Wesleyan Christian Academy

- Location: High Point, NC

- Enrollment: 1,160 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#10. Salisbury Academy

- Location: Salisbury, NC

- Enrollment: 229 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. Oak Ridge Military Academy

- Location: Oak Ridge, NC

- Enrollment: 90 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#8. Bradford Academy

- Location: Mebane, NC

- Enrollment: 262 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#7. Westchester Country Day School

- Location: High Point, NC

- Enrollment: 462 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Caldwell Academy

- Location: Greensboro, NC

- Enrollment: 529 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#5. Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School

- Location: Kernersville, NC

- Enrollment: 478 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#4. Calvary Day School

- Location: Winston-salem, NC

- Enrollment: 1,009 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#3. Forsyth Country Day School

- Location: Lewisville, NC

- Enrollment: 924 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#2. Greensboro Day School

- Location: Greensboro, NC

- Enrollment: 995 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#1. Salem Academy

- Location: Winston-salem, NC

- Enrollment: 70 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+