Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Greensboro metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#25. Alamance Christian School
- Location: Graham, NC
- Enrollment: 540 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Gospel Light Christian School
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Enrollment: 373 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#23. Hayworth Christian School
- Location: High Point, NC
- Enrollment: 110 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#22. Shining Light Academy
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Enrollment: 232 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#21. Salem Baptist Christian School
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Enrollment: 489 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#20. Brittain Academy
- Location: High Point, NC
- Enrollment: 114 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#19. Winston-Salem Street School
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Enrollment: 40 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. High Point Christian Academy
- Location: High Point, NC
- Enrollment: 773 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#17. Burlington Christian Academy
- Location: Burlington, NC
- Enrollment: 925 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#16. Carolina Baptist Academy
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Enrollment: 87 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#15. Tri-City Christian Academy
- Location: High Point, NC
- Enrollment: 185 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#14. The Burlington School
- Location: Burlington, NC
- Enrollment: 424 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#13. Winston Salem Christian School
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Enrollment: 395 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#12. New Garden Friends School
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Enrollment: 241 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Location: High Point, NC
- Enrollment: 1,160 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#10. Salisbury Academy
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Enrollment: 229 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#9. Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- Enrollment: 90 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#8. Bradford Academy
- Location: Mebane, NC
- Enrollment: 262 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
maroke // Shutterstock
#7. Westchester Country Day School
- Location: High Point, NC
- Enrollment: 462 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#6. Caldwell Academy
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Enrollment: 529 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#5. Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- Enrollment: 478 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#4. Calvary Day School
- Location: Winston-salem, NC
- Enrollment: 1,009 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#3. Forsyth Country Day School
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- Enrollment: 924 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#2. Greensboro Day School
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Enrollment: 995 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
maroke // Shutterstock
#1. Salem Academy
- Location: Winston-salem, NC
- Enrollment: 70 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+