KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian nighttime attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed two civilians and wounded 48 others, including four children, officials said Tuesday, as authorities in Ukraine and Libya debated the legitimacy of an unprecedented Ukrainian strike on a Russian warship docked in Benghazi.

The Zaporizhzhia glide bomb attack destroyed a private house and partially destroyed a five-story apartment building, according to Mykhailo Semikin, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The youngest wounded child was less than a year old, he said, adding that the others were ages 4, 6 and 16.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that the Ukrainian military is sending reinforcements to the Zaporizhzhia region, which lies on the roughly 1,250-kilometer (almost 800-mile) front line snaking through eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have escalated their aerial strikes in recent months even as they engage in U.S.-mediated talks to end the war that began with Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor nearly five years ago.

Zelenskyy noted in a speech that Ukraine needs 115 billion euros ($126 billion) in aid from foreign countries next year to keep up the fight. Funding of 90 billion euros ($98.7 billion) is already assured, he said, but Ukraine needs to find another 25 billion euros ($27.4 billion).

700,000 Russian troops killed in the war, independent media report

The United Nations says the war has killed close to 18,000 Ukrainian civilians and wounded more than 57,000 others since the all-out war broke out on Feb. 24, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers from both sides are believed to have died on the battlefield.

More than 700,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war, according to an estimate by independent Russian news outlets Meduza and Mediazona, which have been tracking Russian military losses for several years.

They said that they received a huge dataset earlier this month that was hacked from Russia’s state statistics agency Rosstat by Belarusian activist group Cyber Partisans and a Ukrainian hacker group, Silent Crow. They added projected deaths not yet recorded by Russian authorities.

Their analysis, released Monday, cross-checked the hacked government statistics against public records and other available data and offers a much larger number than previous estimates.

The Associated Press didn't independently confirm the data or the analysis. Russia hasn’t released official figures on battlefield deaths for several years.

In January, a report by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank estimated that Russia had recorded up to 325,000 troop deaths between February 2022 and December 2025.

Two months ago, Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, chief of the U.K.’s Defense Staff, said that more than 500,000 Russian troops had been killed.

Ukraine says it meant no harm to Libya in Russian warship strike

As Russia's bombardments seek to knock out Ukraine's power supply before winter, Kyiv has sought to stun Moscow with increasingly daring attacks that have hit targets as far away as Siberia and on Sunday struck a Russian warship in eastern Libya.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry on Monday denounced the Benghazi attack using naval drones, saying the Tripoli-based government didn't authorize "any foreign military operations within (Libya's) territory or territorial waters."

It asked Ukraine to provide clarifications about the operation.

The U.N. Mission in Libya also expressed concern, stressing that Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be fully respected.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi addressed those questions Tuesday, saying Ukraine intended no harm to Libya or its people.

“Ukraine is not 'dragging' anyone into the war, nor is it ‘carrying’ the war anywhere. Ukraine’s actions are directed solely against (Russia) and not against any third party,” he said.

International law doesn't limit the right of self-defense to where the aggression takes place, he argued, noting that Russia uses the civilian infrastructure of third countries for its military purposes and puts those countries at risk.

“The threat to Libya has been created by Russian warships and the Russian arms carriers that regularly arrive there,” he said.

Ukraine needs more fighter jets from allies, Zelenskyy says

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said that he held a General Staff meeting to assess how Ukraine can respond to Russia’s increasing use during bombardments of fast-moving jet-powered drones, which are hard to stop.

It is “crucial” that Ukraine gets more F-16 and Swedish-made Gripen warplanes from foreign partners to shoot down the drones, he said.

Ukraine’s domestic arms industry is at the same time developing more interceptors, he said late Monday.

Ukraine’s weapons manufacturers are also producing long-range attack drones.

Russian air defenses overnight intercepted 699 Ukrainian drones over a number of Russian regions, as well as the Crimean Peninsula and the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said Tuesday. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that many countries and international organizations consider to be illegal.

About half the drones flew towards the Moscow region, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Flights in and out of Moscow’s Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports were restricted for several hours, according to Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia.

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