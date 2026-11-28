WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is doubling down on ideas that voters say they dislike, a historically unique response to a midterms thrashing in which Democrats gained majorities in the House and Senate.

This week alone, Trump appeared to reject the kind of postelection pivot that presidents before him have made. Instead, he recommitted himself to tariffs, tech billionaires, and autocrats, and he did nothing to correct course and respond to the affordability pressures that caused voters to spurn Republicans.

Trump successfully pushed to have billionaire Jensen Huang reinstalled as the Nvidia CEO, after 7 in 10 told The AP Voter Poll that the economy has become rigged in favor of the wealthy.

"He is so happy to be going back. He calls it his second term," Trump said Thursday of his ally who was ousted after admitting to an extramarital affair with a woman, Alice Huang, connected to the Chinese government. Beijing denies that she was a spy.

Trump on Wednesday rolled out a new round of tariffs that hit China as well as traditional partners such as Japan, South Korea and the European Union. But two-thirds of voters said his import taxes had already hurt the economy as inflation had worsened. The Republican president has praised the term "tariff" as one of his favorite words in the English language, but in this case he did not take the time to personally promote the higher rates.

His Thanksgiving Day message posted on social media defended his obsession with renovating the White House and accused his own government of releasing fake economic data. Leading up to the holiday week, he defended calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin a friend and offered no assurance about his next steps in the Iran war.

This is not a typical response to a midterm election rout

Past presidents changed their tack after midterm losses, said Matthew Dallek, a professor and political historian at George Washington University.

Democrat Bill Clinton overhauled welfare after the 1994 elections. Republican George W. Bush surged troops into Iraq after his party's 2006 setback. Democrat Barack Obama reached a bipartisan deal on deficit reduction after electoral losses in 2010.

But Trump’s seeming unwillingness to adapt to the new realities of his unpopularity and a Democratic Congress is a sign that the White House may be embarking on a path of self-destruction, Dallek said.

“If you’re going to commit to political hari-kari, Trump seems to be doing that on behalf of his party,” he said.

Dallek added that the midterm results were a “deeper repudiation” of Trump on a national scale that “potentially shakes the bedrock assumption of American politics that there are red and blue states and a handful of purple states.”

The White House did not respond to questions about whether the Election Day outcome was prompting a serious reconsideration of its policies or whether it believes the public might eventually come around to its agenda.

Trump has suggested a willingness to work with Democrats, even as he posted a cartoon of himself online as the mafia boss from "The Godfather." The meme of Trump as Vito Corleone played on the joke that he would freely "veto" what the Democrats sent him.

Yet in front of the video cameras Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, he claimed that he expected a “very bipartisan relationship” because Democrats — who are promising to hold Trump accountable — would be intimidated by his ability to veto legislation.

“So I’m hearing from Democrats,” Trump said. “They’re calling because I have the power of veto, and I’m not looking to use it, but it’s a very strong power.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., posted on X that the president had responded to a “historic repudiation” by digging in on unpopular policies such as deporting immigrants, aligning himself with tech billionaires and pursuing tariffs.

“Read the room!” Kaine said.

Trump still seems to be ignoring Americans' cost-of-living concerns

Voters sent a message in the midterms that they expect Washington to help make necessities more affordable. Trump has yet to present any concrete fixes.

On Wednesday, he sidestepped a government report showing that the key gauge of inflation tracked by the Federal Reserve, the main personal consumption expenditures price index, rose 3.8% over the past 12 months.

Instead, Trump focused on the recent decline in gasoline prices, implying that they had been artificially high before the Nov. 3 election as a form of political pressure on Republicans. Energy costs initially climbed after Trump launched the war with Iran in February.

“Gasoline is coming way down,” Trump said Thursday. “That happened right after the election was over.”

The American Petroleum Institute in a report on falling prices this month suggested that the start of colder weather has played a big role, saying that "as Americans drive less, refiners switch to less expensive gasoline blends and fuel inventories rebuild."

Yuval Levin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, said Trump has not pursued “any organized policy response to the election” — and that he does not expect Trump to undertake one, either. Trump's hints about being willing to work on expanding access to healthcare and pursuing an immigration overhaul have not been matched by any formal presidential decisions.

“I’d expect him to continue to play a more reactive and inconsistent role, keeping people inside and outside the administration off balance but not taking any steady course,” Levin said.

Trump gave a demonstration of this strategy on Thursday, marking the holiday, in part, by accusing his own Commerce Department of releasing a “fake” gross domestic product report before the election.

The department had revised GDP for the third quarter upward on Wednesday to a strong annual rate of 4.3%, much higher than the "advance estimate" of 3.4% released at the end of October. This was part of a standard procedure in updating GDP figures.

But Trump claimed without evidence that it was a "purposeful" error and he took to social media to order an investigation.

When asked by a reporter who would lead the investigation, Trump changed the subject.

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