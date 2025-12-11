Cheapest gas stations in every state Dec. 11, 2025

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Sam's Club (1401 Skyland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa): $2.30

#2. Murphy Express (5383 Ushy 90 W, Mobile): $2.31

#2. Walmart (7360 Theodrore Dawes Rd, Theodore): $2.31

Alaska

#1. Airport Gas & Oil (4480 Dale Rd, Fairbanks): $2.88

#2. Turner's Corner (8238 E Turner Rd, Palmer): $3.29

#3. Tesoro (Mile 59'5 Glenn Hwy, Sutton): $3.35

Arizona

#1. Walmart (2565 E Commerce Center Pl, Tucson): $2.35

#2. Costco (1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson): $2.37

#3. QuikTrip (2345 E Irvington Rd, Tucson): $2.39

Arkansas

#1. Brookshire's (1310 Constitution Ave, Ashdown): $2.16

#2. The Hydration Station (3316 Wheeler Ave, Fort Smith): $2.17

#3. AJ's Pit Stop (15536 I-30, Benton): $2.19

California

#1. Parkway Gas (5510 W Shaw Ave, Fresno): $2.99

#2. Lucky 7 Fuel Mart (13450 US-101 N, Smith River): $3.22

#3. Fastrip (1687 CA-99, Gridley): $3.35

Colorado

#1. QuikTrip (6477 E Evans Ave, Denver): $1.69

#1. Shell (7273 E Evans Ave, Denver): $1.69

#3. Costco (6400 W 92nd Ave, Westminster): $1.74

Connecticut

#1. Mobil (3394 Whitney Ave, Hamden): $2.41

#2. Costco (200 Federal Rd, Brookfield): $2.59

#2. BJs Wholesale (106 Federal Rd, Brookfield): $2.59

Delaware

#1. Speedy Gas (615 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.59

#2. BJ's (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.60

#3. Sunoco (1500 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.62

Florida

#1. Shell (6999 W Colonial Dr, Orlando): $2.29

#2. A.L. Prime Energy (4 US-27 N, Avon Park): $2.37

#3. 76 (19701 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte): $2.38

Georgia

#1. Circle K (1201 N St Augustine Rd, Valdosta): $2.21

#2. Valero (4099 Jimmie Dyess Pkwy, Augusta): $2.25

#2. Sam's Club (1201 N Westover Blvd, Albany): $2.25

Hawaii

#1. Costco (94-1331 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipio): $3.59

#1. Costco (4589 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei): $3.59

#1. AAFES (500 Kolekole Ave, Schofield Barracks): $3.59

Idaho

#1. Maverik (1209 Main St, Burley): $2.56

#2. Smith's (937 E Main St, Burley): $2.59

#3. Sinclair (9 E Ellis St, Paul): $2.63

Illinois

#1. Gas N Wash (15930 W 159th St, Homer Glen): $2.15

#1. Thorntons (15925 W 159th St, Lockport): $2.15

#3. County Market Express (1420 E Pershing Rd, Decatur): $2.19

Indiana

#1. Casey's (560 E Northfield Dr, Brownsburg): $2.27

#1. Speedway (920 N Green St , Brownsburg): $2.27

#1. MAPCO (1360 N Green St, Brownsburg): $2.27

Iowa

#1. Hy-Vee (3550 Business US-151, Marion): $2.13

#2. Sam's Club (210 E Tower Park Dr, Waterloo): $2.14

#2. Country Store (435 Plymouth St, Le Mars): $2.14

Kansas

#1. Sam's Club (3010 Larue St, Garden City): $2.12

#2. Casey's (3184 W Hwy 50, Emporia): $2.14

#3. Love's Travel Stop (2400 E Kansas Ave, McPherson): $2.16

Kentucky

#1. Sam's Club (140 Kohl's Dr, Nicholasville): $2.07

#2. Murphy USA (107 Village Pkwy., Nicholasville): $2.13

#3. Sam's Club (6622 Preston Hwy, Okolona): $2.15

Louisiana

#1. Elmwood Oasis (6025-C Jefferson Hwy, Harahan): $2.12

#2. Sam's Club (2861 Beene Blvd, Bossier City): $2.14

#2. Sam's Club (455 31st St, Kenner): $2.14

Maine

#1. K & D Corner Store (185 Wakefield Rd, West Newfield): $2.49

#2. Walmart (94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn): $2.52

#3. BJ's (110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn): $2.53

Maryland

#1. Carroll Motor Fuels (2801 Edmondson Ave, Baltimore): $2.43

#2. BP (524 REISTERSTOWN RD, Pikesville): $2.49

#2. Costco (10925 Baltimore Ave, Beltsville): $2.49

Massachusetts

#1. CITGO (1390 Allen St, 16 Acres): $2.44

#2. Costco (200 Legacy Blvd, Dedham): $2.52

#2. Blue Hill Express (2740 Washington St , Canton): $2.52

Michigan

#1. Mobil (50995 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township): $2.22

#2. Sunoco (2315 N Dort Hwy, Flint): $2.23

#3. Admiral (2617 N Dort Hwy, Flint): $2.25

Minnesota

#1. BP (208 1st NE, Sartell): $2.25

#2. Costco (13669 Elder Dr S, Baxter): $2.27

#3. Casey's (850 Lum Park Rd, Brainerd): $2.29

Mississippi

#1. Sam's Club (10431 Old US-49, Gulfport): $2.08

#1. Buc-ee's (8245 Firetower Rd, Pass Christian): $2.08

#3. Sam's Club (715 Bonita Dr, Meridian): $2.12

Missouri

#1. Costco (281 N Eastgate Ave, Springfield): $1.99

#1. Buc-ee's (3284 N Beaver Road, Springfield): $1.99

#1. Conoco (3405 S Campbell Ave, Springfield): $1.99

Montana

#1. Cenex (301 Jordan Ave , Jordan): $2.60

#2. Cenex (342 MT-16, Savage): $2.71

#3. Maverik (211 E 1st Ave, Plentywood): $2.74

Nebraska

#1. Mega Saver (8727 Maple St, Omaha): $2.17

#1. Mega Saver (8928 Maple St, Omaha): $2.17

#1. Phillips 66 (8242 Maple St, Omaha): $2.17

Nevada

#1. Maverik (1020 North Florence Way, West Wendover): $2.43

#1. Pilot (1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.43

#1. Smith's (1855 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.43

New Hampshire

#1. PNB Energy (41 NH-25, Effingham): $2.35

#2. Seven Lakes Provisions (1260 Province Lake Rd, East Wakefield): $2.49

#3. Irving (7 E Main St, Conway): $2.52

New Jersey

#1. Delta (88 NJ-36 S, Keyport): $2.52

#2. Shell (GSP MM 131 Northbound - Colonia Service Area, Colonia): $2.55

#2. Exxon (GSP MM 131 Northbound - Colonia Service Area, Colonia): $2.55

New Mexico

#1. Q Square (12524 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque): $2.00

#2. Murphy Express (600 Nm 528, Bernalillo): $2.21

#2. Valero (712 S Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo): $2.21

New York

#1. Bear Clause Trading Post (5380 Chew Rd, Sanborn): $2.50

#2. Lakeside Trading 2 (126 E Bayard St, Seneca Falls): $2.55

#3. Speedtrack Energy (4490 Lake Ave, Blasdell): $2.59

North Carolina

#1. Sam's Club (4240 NC-11 S , Winterville): $2.32

#2. QuikTrip (603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe): $2.34

#2. Circle K (1692 W Franklin St, Monroe): $2.34

North Dakota

#1. Sam's Club (4831 13th Ave S, Fargo): $2.14

#2. Costco (750 23rd Ave E, West Fargo): $2.15

#3. Fleet Farm (3730 36th St S, Fargo): $2.16

Ohio

#1. Sam's Club (2675 Taylor Rd SW, Reynoldsburg): $2.09

#2. Costco (1500 Gemini Place, Columbus): $2.16

#2. BJ's (8425 Orange Centre Dr, Lewis Center): $2.16

Oklahoma

#1. Valero (1000 Arlington St, Ada): $1.47

#2. Murphy Express (5655 S.E. 15th St, Midwest City): $1.95

#2. Casey's (9001 Se 29th St, Midwest City): $1.95

Oregon

#1. Costco (2828 Chad Dr, Eugene): $2.89

#1. ARCO (3521 Gateway St, Springfield): $2.89

#3. ARCO (1110 SE Powell Blvd, Portland): $2.99

Pennsylvania

#1. Fuel On (401 W 4th St, Emporium): $2.51

#2. 17 Xpress (111 N Water Ave, Sharon): $2.59

#3. USA GAS (998 Carlisle St, Hanover): $2.63

Rhode Island

#1. BJ's (1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.60

#2. Mutual (2701 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.62

#3. Iggy's Food Mart (292 Market St, Warren): $2.64

South Carolina

#1. Exxon (3370 US-601 N, Pageland): $2.19

#2. Murphy Express (2700 South Hwy 17 Business, Garden City): $2.29

#2. Walmart (1403 W Georgia Rd, Simpsonville): $2.29

South Dakota

#1. Clark (1312 River Dr, North Sioux City): $2.16

#2. Sam's Club (3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.21

#3. Casey's (100 S Derby Ln, North Sioux City): $2.22

Tennessee

#1. Costco (3775 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis): $2.13

#1. Kroger (7475 Winchester Rd, Memphis): $2.13

#3. BJ's (800 Rivergate Pkwy, Goodlettsville): $2.15

Texas

#1. Kroger (2415 W Abram St, Arlington): $1.75

#2. American Fuels (525 W Ben White Blvd, Austin): $1.89

#3. Walmart (5754 Kyle Pkwy, Austin): $1.95

Utah

#1. Conoco (130 W Center St, Pleasant Grove): $2.29

#1. Chevron (95 W Center St, Pleasant Grove): $2.29

#3. Costco (3571 W South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan): $2.31

Vermont

#1. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $2.77

#2. Mobil (5023 Main St, Manchester Center): $2.79

#3. 7-Eleven (197 VT-100, West Dover): $2.82

Virginia

#1. Sam's Club (215 Piedmont Pl, Danville): $2.35

#2. Sam's Club (13249 Lee Hwy, Bristol): $2.37

#3. Murphy USA (4807 Valley View Blvd, Nw Lot B, Roanoke): $2.39

Washington

#1. 76 (61 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $2.95

#2. Wheeler's Kountry Korner (2421 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $2.98

#3. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $2.99

West Virginia

#1. Go Mart (90 Woodberry Ln, Parkersburg ): $2.29

#2. Sheetz (39 Berlin Rd, Weston): $2.32

#2. Walmart (110 Berlin Rd, Weston): $2.32

Wisconsin

#1. Costco (443 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee): $2.29

#1. Costco (15300 W Grange Ave, New Berlin): $2.29

#1. CITGO Waukesha (114 E Broadway St, Waukesha): $2.29

Wyoming

#1. Conoco (519 S Poplar St, Casper): $2.09

#2. Sam's Club (4600 E 2nd St, Casper): $2.12

#3. Maverik (Hwy 26 Poison Spider Rd, Mills): $2.15

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.