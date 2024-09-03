AARP Members: Get Two Unlimited Consumer Cellular Lines for $55

If you're shopping for a new unlimited cell phone plan for two lines, Consumer Cellular offers two special plans worth checking out. Anyone over the age of 50 can save $5/month on two unlimited lines. If you have an AARP membership, you can save an additional $5/month on the same plan.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at Consumer Cellular’s discounted two-line plans.

Save up to $10/Month on Two Unlimited Lines

Consumer Cellular's unlimited cell phone plan typically costs $50/month for one line or $65/month for two lines. However, customers over age 50 can get a reduced price for two lines on the same plan.

Here’s what each line will get with Consumer Cellular’s unlimited plan:

Unlimited talk, text and data

50GB of high-speed data (followed by unlimited reduced speeds)

Typical 5G download speeds: 35-158 Mbps

Typical 4G/LTE download speeds: 11-64 Mbps

Mobile hotspot

No activation fee

No long-term contract (1-month at a time)

30% off select accessories

Extended 45-Day Risk-Free Guarantee

Customers over age 50 can get two unlimited lines for $60/month. If you're also an AARP member, you can get two lines on the same plan for $55/month. This price includes a $5 autopay discount; taxes and fees aren't included.

To get this deal, visit Consumer Cellular's website and select two lines. Then, you can choose the "$60 for 2 Lines" or the "AARP $55 for 2" plan to get started. You can also call Consumer Cellular at (888) 575-7429 to switch over the phone.

If you aren't over 50, you can still use your AARP membership to save 5% on any Consumer Cellular phone plan. Visit Consumer Cellular's website to learn more about the AARP discount and special two-line plan offerings.

Consumer Cellular: The Best Cell Phone Service Provider for Seniors

If you aren’t familiar with Consumer Cellular, it’s a postpaid cell phone service provider that partners with AT&T to provide coverage to its customers. Previously, Consumer Cellular also partnered with T-Mobile; however, as of this year, all new customers will be on AT&T’s network.

Plans begin as low as $20/month ($35/month for two lines) for unlimited talk, text and 1GB of high-speed data. The unlimited plan costs $50 for one line and comes with 50GB of high-speed data before reduced speeds. Other affordable cell phone service providers that run on AT&T's network also offer competitively-priced plans; however, Consumer Cellular stands out for its excellent customer service.

According to the most recent J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study, Consumer Cellular ranks higher than all other phone service providers. Additionally, Consumer Reports surveyed over 55,000 members in 2023 and found that Consumer Cellular scored significantly higher than all other service providers. Consumer Cellular scored nearly perfect in all categories: value, customer support, data and reception.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index tells the same story reporting that "Consumer Cellular, once again, outperforms value MVNOs and all other carriers." You can see how Consumer Cellular's customer service compares to other phone service providers here.

Excellent customer service partnered with affordable plan prices is why Consumer Cellular earned the the best cell phone plan for seniors award on Clark.com.

I tested Consumer Cellular by trying out its most affordable phone plan for 30 days, and I had a great experience. To learn more before you decide to switch, read my full Consumer Cellular review.

Will you be switching to Consumer Cellular this month? Let us know in our Clark.com Community!

