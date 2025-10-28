The highest-value homes in Rocky Mount

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Rocky Mount's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 891 Noell Ln, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Approximate home value: $1,854,531

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 19,681

#2. 147 Sunset Harbour Ln, Rocky Mount, NC 27803

- Approximate home value: $1,854,467

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 15,844

#3. 7369 Hunter Hill Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Approximate home value: $1,798,826

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 52,615

#4. 1251 S Winstead Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27803

- Approximate home value: $1,666,774

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 21,281

#5. 2400 Hurt Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Approximate home value: $1,625,830

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 15,726

#6. E Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

- Approximate home value: $1,619,138

- Beds: 18

- Baths: 14

- Square feet: 27,990

#7. 2250 Hurt Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Approximate home value: $1,544,614

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 15,318

#8. 2396 Hurt Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Approximate home value: $1,523,031

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 15,738

#9. 2339 Hurt Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Approximate home value: $1,516,297

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 13,206

#10. 3280 Oak Leaf Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Approximate home value: $1,508,493

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 7,059

#11. 650 Goldrock Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Approximate home value: $1,494,882

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 28,354

#12. 2346 Hurt Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Approximate home value: $1,471,241

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 15,726

#13. 2200 Hurt Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Approximate home value: $1,452,791

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 15,318

#14. 4 Carr St, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Approximate home value: $1,386,305

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 9,240

#15. 2387 Hurt Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Approximate home value: $1,338,481

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 13,206

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.