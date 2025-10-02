How much house does $500,000 buy you in Fayetteville, North Carolina?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Fayetteville, North Carolina?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Fayetteville, North Carolina right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

3310 Memorial Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311

- Price: $499,999

- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,816

306 Andover Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28311

- Price: $495,500

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,251

302 Executive Dr, Lillington, NC 27546

- Price: $499,999

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,616

453 Kingsford Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28314

- Price: $489,999

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,492

33 Sunburst Ct, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

- Price: $498,814

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,320

6062 Midus St, Hope Mills, NC 28348

- Price: $495,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,051

2816 Sand Trap Ln, Hope Mills, NC 28348

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,005

3043 Fields (Lot 2) Rd, Eastover, NC 28312

- Price: $494,999

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,548

3027 Fields (Lot 4) Rd, Eastover, NC 28312

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,775

230 Grading Stick Ct, Angier, NC 27501

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,470

758 Micahs Way N, Spring Lake, NC 28390

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,470

329 W Summerchase Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311

- Price: $490,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,470

42 Skipping Water Dr, Spring Lake, NC 28390

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,710

978 John B Carter Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28312

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,532

63 Pinon Dv, Angier, NC

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,497

245 Duncan Creek Rd, Lillington, NC 27546

- Price: $499,700

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,017

657 Cresswell Moor Way, , NC 28311

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,878

158 Sweet Grass Ln, Raeford, NC 28376

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,845

275 Duncan Creek Rd, Lillington, NC 27546

- Price: $494,700

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,702

47 Beacon Hill Rd, Lillington, NC 27546

- Price: $494,700

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,702

104 Gilmer St, , NC 27526

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,651

3334 Vassar Cir, Fayetteville, NC 28306

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,589

54 Croatoke Ct, Angier, NC

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,105

39 Westover Ct, Sanford, NC 27332

- Price: $490,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,800

220 Hugh Shelton Loop, Fayetteville, NC 28301

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,378

6200 Us 401 S, Bunnlevel, NC 28323

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,290

541 Delma Grimes Rd, Coats, NC 27521

- Price: $495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,021

3456 Wade Stedman Rd, Wade, NC 28395

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,419

152 Serene Xing, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

- Price: $496,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,456

2708 Nc 87 S, Cameron, NC 28326

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,074

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.