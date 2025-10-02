How much house does $500,000 buy you in Fayetteville, North Carolina?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Fayetteville, North Carolina?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Fayetteville, North Carolina right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
3310 Memorial Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311
- Price: $499,999
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,816
- See 3310 Memorial Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311 on Redfin.com
306 Andover Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28311
- Price: $495,500
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,251
- See 306 Andover Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28311 on Redfin.com
302 Executive Dr, Lillington, NC 27546
- Price: $499,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,616
- See 302 Executive Dr, Lillington, NC 27546 on Redfin.com
453 Kingsford Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28314
- Price: $489,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,492
- See 453 Kingsford Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28314 on Redfin.com
33 Sunburst Ct, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
- Price: $498,814
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,320
- See 33 Sunburst Ct, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 on Redfin.com
6062 Midus St, Hope Mills, NC 28348
- Price: $495,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,051
- See 6062 Midus St, Hope Mills, NC 28348 on Redfin.com
2816 Sand Trap Ln, Hope Mills, NC 28348
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,005
- See 2816 Sand Trap Ln, Hope Mills, NC 28348 on Redfin.com
3043 Fields (Lot 2) Rd, Eastover, NC 28312
- Price: $494,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,548
- See 3043 Fields (Lot 2) Rd, Eastover, NC 28312 on Redfin.com
3027 Fields (Lot 4) Rd, Eastover, NC 28312
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,775
- See 3027 Fields (Lot 4) Rd, Eastover, NC 28312 on Redfin.com
230 Grading Stick Ct, Angier, NC 27501
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,470
- See 230 Grading Stick Ct, Angier, NC 27501 on Redfin.com
758 Micahs Way N, Spring Lake, NC 28390
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,470
- See 758 Micahs Way N, Spring Lake, NC 28390 on Redfin.com
329 W Summerchase Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311
- Price: $490,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,470
- See 329 W Summerchase Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311 on Redfin.com
42 Skipping Water Dr, Spring Lake, NC 28390
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,710
- See 42 Skipping Water Dr, Spring Lake, NC 28390 on Redfin.com
978 John B Carter Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28312
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,532
- See 978 John B Carter Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28312 on Redfin.com
63 Pinon Dv, Angier, NC
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,497
- See 63 Pinon Dv, Angier, NC on Redfin.com
245 Duncan Creek Rd, Lillington, NC 27546
- Price: $499,700
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,017
- See 245 Duncan Creek Rd, Lillington, NC 27546 on Redfin.com
657 Cresswell Moor Way, , NC 28311
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,878
- See 657 Cresswell Moor Way, , NC 28311 on Redfin.com
158 Sweet Grass Ln, Raeford, NC 28376
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,845
- See 158 Sweet Grass Ln, Raeford, NC 28376 on Redfin.com
275 Duncan Creek Rd, Lillington, NC 27546
- Price: $494,700
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,702
- See 275 Duncan Creek Rd, Lillington, NC 27546 on Redfin.com
47 Beacon Hill Rd, Lillington, NC 27546
- Price: $494,700
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,702
- See 47 Beacon Hill Rd, Lillington, NC 27546 on Redfin.com
104 Gilmer St, , NC 27526
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,651
- See 104 Gilmer St, , NC 27526 on Redfin.com
3334 Vassar Cir, Fayetteville, NC 28306
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,589
- See 3334 Vassar Cir, Fayetteville, NC 28306 on Redfin.com
54 Croatoke Ct, Angier, NC
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,105
- See 54 Croatoke Ct, Angier, NC on Redfin.com
39 Westover Ct, Sanford, NC 27332
- Price: $490,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,800
- See 39 Westover Ct, Sanford, NC 27332 on Redfin.com
220 Hugh Shelton Loop, Fayetteville, NC 28301
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,378
- See 220 Hugh Shelton Loop, Fayetteville, NC 28301 on Redfin.com
6200 Us 401 S, Bunnlevel, NC 28323
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,290
- See 6200 Us 401 S, Bunnlevel, NC 28323 on Redfin.com
541 Delma Grimes Rd, Coats, NC 27521
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,021
- See 541 Delma Grimes Rd, Coats, NC 27521 on Redfin.com
3456 Wade Stedman Rd, Wade, NC 28395
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,419
- See 3456 Wade Stedman Rd, Wade, NC 28395 on Redfin.com
152 Serene Xing, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
- Price: $496,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,456
- See 152 Serene Xing, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 on Redfin.com
2708 Nc 87 S, Cameron, NC 28326
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,074
- See 2708 Nc 87 S, Cameron, NC 28326 on Redfin.com
